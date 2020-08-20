Sony shows off their first PlayStation 5 commercial

Sony earlier today released their first global ad spot for the PlayStation 5, which we’re sure will get some air time in one form or another leading up to launch.
Does it show anything we haven’t seen before? Nah, not really. It is a nice overview of what to expect from the hardware, accessories and software… excluding a price and launch date of course!
Check it out below.
PlayStation 5 – Play Has No Limits:
https://www.playstation.com/en-us/ps5/
Welcome to a new world of immersion. Discover haptic feedback, adaptive triggers, and 3D audio on PS5. PLAY HAS NO LIMITS™