Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 set to drop onto current, next-gen consoles in December

The original Puyo Puyo Tetris was a match made in heaven (pun intended)… so we’re definitely super excited for more cross puzzle shenanigans in the just announced sequel.
Sega today officially announced Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 for all current generation consoles, the PC, and both next-gen consoles for later this year. This bigger and better follow-up features new modes, characters and gameplay twists, and plenty of crazy colorful puzzler action too.
The game will hit most of those platforms on December 8th, 2020, and the PS5 and Xbox Series X “Holiday 2020” which likely just means when they launch. Of course Xbox Series X Smart Delivery and PS4 to PS5 version upgrades are supported as well.
Check out some official screens and the new trailer below.
Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 | “Ultimate Puzzle Match” Trailer:
Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 screens:
Read on for all the details from Sega.
Come December 8, get ready to pop and drop once again in Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 on Nintendo Switch and the Xbox One family of devices, including Xbox Series X, and PlayStation 4, with the PlayStation 5 version coming Holiday 2020! Watch our announcement trailer.
Stack, chain, and combo your way to victory in the ultimate matching of two puzzle game legends! Pre-order now and get ready to traverse dimensions and experience brand new worlds in time for the holidays, with the PC release fast-dropping onto Steam in early 2021.
In Puyo Puyo Tetris 2, players will experience a brand-new hilarious story filled with an eclectic cast of characters in Adventure mode and develop new strategies for play utilizing special item cards in Skill Battle. Read on for more!
Boost your strategy and power your team in Puyo Puyo Tetris 2’s brand-new Skill Battle mode with this pack of eight in-game rare Item Cards–including three special cards featuring items from the Sonic the Hedgehog series! This pack is exclusive to the Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 Launch Edition.
More Legendary Battles? YIP-YIP-YIP!
Perfectly blending the complementary gameplay of Puyo Puyo, one of Japan’s most enduring and popular game brands, and Tetris, one of the most well-known video game franchises in the world, Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 provides a unique crossover experience with addictive puzzle challenges, loads of content, and overflowing charm for players of all ages. Expanding on the addictive gameplay of its predecessor, Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 is packed with fun, new modes where players can precisely pop Puyos and tactically rotate and clear Tetriminos solo or with friends, offline and online!
News Ways to Play and Memorable Modes Return:
- Turn the Tide of Battle in an Instant: Brand-new Skill Battle mode introduces dynamic character-based skills and equippable Item Cards to fit your playstyle, power up your team, and quickly turn the tables in a match!
- Save a World or Two in a Wild New Adventure: Travel through dimensions with the lovable and quirky cast of both returning and new characters in an all-new story adventure across the worlds of Puyo Puyo and Tetris!
- Online and Better Than Ever: Improved Online modes offer competition in game-specific leagues and Free Play for up to four players, online rankings, and more to be announced!
- Many Ways to Play: Tons of modes provide plenty of variety for up to four players including Versus, Fusion, Swap, Party, Big Bang. For competitors and newcomers, get ready for Tournament and Lessons! Details about these exciting modes will be revealed in future announcements, so prepare yourself!
And More to Come: DLC will be announced at a later date, but get ready for plenty of content beyond launch!
More information is available at https://puyo.sega.com/tetris2.
The Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 physical Launch Edition is available for pre-order now on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and the Xbox One family of devices, including Xbox Series X, for $39.99. More information on digital pre-order and the game’s Steam release will be announced at a later date.
Xbox Series X Smart Delivery & PS4 Upgrade Support
Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 will support Xbox Series X Smart Delivery immediately on release, ensuring players only have to buy the game once and will be able to play it on their favorite Xbox console. Additionally, buy the digital PS4 version from PlayStation Store or the physical version from a retailer and play the PS5 version at no extra cost when it launches.