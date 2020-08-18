Get ready for today’s Nintendo Switch Indie World Showcase event

Nintendo today has a new showcase event scheduled where they running through updates for a number of upcoming indie titles for the Nintendo Switch.
The official event, which kicks off today at 9:00am PT/12:00pm ET will run around 20 minutes and you can catch it at the official site and the YouTube stream below.
Check back later for any big announcements!
Indie World Showcase 8.18.2020:
