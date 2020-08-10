A trio of new Cyberpunk 2077 videos show off Lifepaths feature, weapons and music

CD Projekt Red’s super anticipated Cyberpunk 2077 is so close–yet seemingly so far away, and new media drops such as this make the wait even more painful.
The publisher dropped off a trio of new video packages which focus on a couple of area, including the Lifepaths feature, Tools of Destruction/weapons trailer and a look behind the scenes of the creation of the virtual in-game rock group, SAMURAI.
Check ’em out below, and sit tight for that November 19th, 2020 release.
Cyberpunk 2077 – Lifepaths video:
The Lifepaths featurette takes an in-depth look at the different backstories players will be able to choose for V — the main character of Cyberpunk 2077. Each path provides a distinct introduction to Night City and influences V’s experiences throughout the game.
Cyberpunk 2077 – Tools of Destruction video:
Tools of Destruction focuses on the varied arsenal in Cyberpunk 2077. Guns, melee, and cyberware weaponry are all demonstrated, highlighting numerous ways players can engage in direct combat during their adventure through the most dangerous city of the dark future.
Cyberpunk 2077 – Becoming SAMURAI video:
Finally, Becoming SAMURAI goes behind the scenes to show how Swedish hardcore punk band Refused musically brings the in-game chrome rock legends SAMURAI to life, and features interviews with band members and insight into the creative process behind the portrayal.
Players who wish to dive deeper into the lore of Cyberpunk 2077 can now pick up ‘The World Of Cyberpunk 2077’, a brand new book created in collaboration with Dark Horse Books. More details can be found here. CD PROJEKT RED Gear’s first Cyberpunk 2077-themed figure, Trauma Team Elite Response Unit, has also been presented and is now available for pre-order.
Cyberpunk 2077 will release November 19th, 2020, for PC, Xbox One and PlayStation 4, with the version for Google Stadia set to launch the same year. The game will also be playable on Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 consoles when available. At a later date, a free upgrade to Cyberpunk 2077, taking full advantage of next-gen hardware, will become available for owners of the Xbox One and PlayStation 4 versions respectively.