Ys Origin hits the Switch this year

Most of us at GA are old enough to remember the original release of Ys Book I&II on the TurboGrafx-16/PC Engine CD way back in 1989 or so, so we’re definitely still super happy the franchise is around and kicking.
The latest platform to get blessed with an Ys title would be the Nintendo Switch, in the form of Ys Origin, thanks to Dotemu. The game will get a digital release in addition to a Limited Run Games’ physical collector’s edition too.
Check out the CE and the announcement trailer below, and stay tuned for more details and an official release date.
Ys Origin – Nintendo Switch announcement:
Publisher Dotemu today announced Ys Origin, the action RPG saga’s inaugural quest in which humanity flees a demon horde’s relentless pursuit, will reach the Nintendo Switch later this year. Fans in North America can choose between one of two physical versions from Limited Run Games as part of a global distribution for Ys Origin’s physical Nintendo Switch release, or experience the modernized classic through the eShop.
Ys Origin will introduce Switch owners to the series’ exciting blend of combo-focused, arcade-paced combat, platforming, and challenging puzzles. Get a glimpse at the many trials standing between players and the world’s salvation by viewing Ys Origin’s gameplay in action here: https://youtu.be/PzhMqMb0zeA
Fans who opt for Limited Run Games’ releases can choose between a standard version and a special collector’s edition which includes a poster, a physical copy of the game’s stirring soundtrack, an art book capturing scenes from Ys Origin’s surreal world, and a unique collector’s box. Demon slayers can keep tabs on both versions and their eventual release by following Limited Run Games: https://twitter.com/LimitedRunGames
Ys Origin joins aspiring knight Yunica Tovah and mage Hugo Fact, two fighters desperately searching for the Goddesses that have abandoned them. Together the duo must best the demonic forces lurking within an enormous tower before the beasts reach humanity’s sanctuary in the clouds. With tons of powerful loot to earn, distinct scenarios and playstyles between each character as well as secrets to unveil, Ys Origin is a deep, compelling RPG experience.
For the latest on Dotemu’s full lineup of games, be sure to follow them on Twitter @Dotemu or check out www.dotemu.com.