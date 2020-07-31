Xbox Games Store Update – Seasons of the Samurai, Swim Out, Hellpoint, Nicole, Othercide

Xbox One players have a ton of new digital releases to check out this week, with a number of the titles also being available as Game Pass releases.
In no particular order some of the available titles include Seasons of the Samurai, Swim Out, Hellpoint, Nicole, Othercide, Yakuza Kiwami 2, Nowhere Prophet, The Touryst and more.
There’s also this week’s Deals With Gold And Spotlight Sale. And as always, see all the latest and greatest releases here on the Xbox Games Store.
Summer of Adventure Bundle
Get ready for a summer full of thrilling adventures! Set sail and experience a life of a sea wolf, solve the 80’s style murder case, uncover a conspiracy against the king and discover a story of love, sacrifice and devotion.
Seasons of the Samurai
Lead a samurai through a series of puzzles set in the eight provinces of Japan. Control the season and the time of day in order to change the configuration of each level, allowing the samurai a safe passage to the next level.
Heroes of Hammerwatch – Ultimate Edition
Action RPG rogue-lite Heroes of Hammerwatch is finally out on Xbox One in its most complete form, as this Ultimate Edition comes with all the DLCs!
Digerati Presents: The Dungeon Crawl Vol. 1
Explore, loot, and battle! Four adventure-filled worlds in one unmissable bundle: Fall of Light: Darkest Edition: A story-driven action RPG set within a world consumed by darkness.
Family Mysteries: Poisonous Promises
Welcome to the magic city of palm trees, yachts and pleasant living. Place where the elite high rollers park their sleek lambo’s for free with a handicap tag.
Fantasy General II: Invasion
Fantasy General II: Invasion is the reimagination of the strategy game classic from the 90s! Armies once again draw battle-lines on the war-torn land of Keldonia, and a new generation of commanders will test their bravery and tactics against each other.
Swim Out
Dive into the relaxing and refreshing atmosphere of Swim Out, a strategic, turn-based puzzle game, that will transport you into a sunny day by the swimming pool, the river or the sea.
Merchant of the Skies
In Merchant of the Skies you’re the captain of an airship! Sell items, gather resources and build your own trade empire in the clouds!
Yakuza Kiwami 2
One year after the 10 billion yen incident, Kazuma Kiryu begins to build a peaceful life with Haruka Sawamura.
Hellpoint
Hellpoint is a dark and challenging action RPG set in a heavily atmospheric sci-fi universe where the line between science and occultism is blurred.
The Touryst
You are just arriving at the Monument Islands. Want to go swimming?
Nowhere Prophet
Build a loyal band of followers and survive the journey across a broken world. Barely. Take on the role of a powerful leader and mystic.
Nicole
Nicole is a dating simulator that revolves around your day-to-day life as a college student. Classes, homework and mysterious abductions!
Lost Wing
Lost Wing combines shooting and flying at super high speed . Race through a huge variety of tracks, dodging and shooting everything in your way, if you reach the end goal, destroy the boss for a massive points bonus.
112th Seed
Life must find a way! In a future where Earth has become uninhabitable and food is so scarce that most of humanity has perished, take the role of a seed that could restore hope!
Grounded – Game Preview
This game is a work in progress. It may or may not change over time or release as a final product. Purchase only if you are comfortable with the current state of the unfinished game. Xbox Game Pass members can now pre-install Grounded, so they’re ready to play as soon as Xbox Game Preview begins.
Destroy All Humans!
The cult-classic returns! Terrorize the people of 1950’s Earth in the role of the evil alien Crypto-137. Harvest DNA and bring down the US government in the remake of the legendary alien invasion action adventure.
Skater XL
Skater XL is the evolution of skateboarding gameplay. With it’s Independent Foot Control System and unique physics-based gameplay, skate gamers finally have the expressive controls they have always dreamed of.
Maid of Sker
Brave the nightmares of the Quiet Ones. Do not panic…don’t even breathe! Maid of Sker is a first-person survival horror, set in a remote hotel with a gory and macabre history from British folklore.
CUBERS: ARENA
CUBERS: Arena is an electrifying arena brawler/twin-stick slasher game. Play as Baller, a slave fighting his way through an array of gladiators to reclaim his freedom.
Rugby Challenge 4
Rugby Challenge 4 is an “Early Access” release which means more features will be added after launch.
SAMURAI SHODOWN NEOGEO COLLECTION
The ULTIMATE Samurai Shodown collection is here! It all began in ’93, and now, the weapon-based fighting game series that swept the world is ready to be taken home in a new stellar collection!
Othercide
Descend into Humanity’s last hope. The Daughters, echoes of the greatest warrior to ever live, are all who stand before Suffering and death.