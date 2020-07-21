UFC 4 official gameplay trailer hits the octagon

EA this morning dropped off a brand new trailer for UFC 4, one that shows off some hard-hitting gameplay.
It’s been a while since we’ve had a new UFC title, so we’re excited to see all the new features and gameplay systems that EA has had time to work on. UFC 4 is definitely looking pretty amazing, and hopefully we’ll get news regarding potential next-gen upgrades as well. For now, UFC 4 is scheduled for an August 14th, 2020 release on current-gen consoles and PC.
Check out the new trailer below along with the announcement from EA.
UFC 4 Official Gameplay Trailer:
Today, EA SPORTS UFC 4 has revealed the official gameplay trailer, showcasing an in-depth look at the newly polished features and gameplay techniques that gives players the most authentic and immersive MMA experience to date. Players will find an overhauled and more intuitive clinch game, devastating updates to ground and pound’s defensive and offensive positions, dynamic striking inputs and a new submission system.
You can watch the all new trailer on the EA SPORTS UFC Official YouTube channel here.
Additionally, players who pre-order will receive world heavyweight boxing champions, Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua, along with the Backyard and Kumite Customization Packs containing in-game cosmetic items. Additionally, EA Access members can receive an early access trial to UFC 4 and have the opportunity to participate in pre-launch and UFC 4 challenges that unlock in-game currency starting on August 7.
UFC 4 will be available worldwide on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on Friday, August 14.