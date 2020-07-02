Nintendo eShop Update – Vigor, Superliminal, Biped, Singled Out

There’s a whole lot of new Nintendo Switch titles, and a lone 3DS game, populating this week’s Nintendo eShop Update.
The creepy, mature and unique puzzler Catherine: Full Body finally hits a Nintendo platform, but there’s lighter fare also including Vigor, Superliminal, Biped, Singled Out and others.
See the full list below, and also check out Nintendo’s updated Game Store list, here.
This week’s Nintendo Download includes the following featured content:
- Catherine: Full Body – Vincent has been with his girlfriend, Katherine, for five years. But instead of taking the next step into marriage, Vincent finds himself captivated by the blonde bombshell, Catherine. Adding to Vincent’s dilemma, he begins having nightmares that force him to climb for his life. Will he survive the trials and tribulations of love, or fall to temptations? This mature action-adventure puzzler will thrill players with a story that delves into relationships and difficult choices. Catherine: Full Body will be available on July 7.
- Superliminal – As you fall asleep with the TV on at 3 a.m., you remember catching a glimpse of the commercial from Dr. Pierce’s Somnasculpt dream therapy program. By the time you open your eyes, you’re already dreaming – beginning the first stages of this experimental program. Superliminal is a first-person puzzle game based on forced perspective and optical illusions. Players need to change their perspective and think outside the box to wake up from the dream. Superliminal will be available on July 7.
- Vigor – Vigor is a free-to-play shoot ‘n’ loot game in which you loot, gather resources and take risks. Blast your way out or don’t fight at all. Build your shelter and vital equipment and become the courageous Outlander. Shoot your way out of encounters with 6-12 players*. Humanity has fallen. You shall rise. Vigor will be available on July 8.
Also new this week in Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch:
- Arcade Archives Wiz
- Being Stronger While Playing! SilverStar Go DX
- Biped
- Clash Force – Available July 3
- Couch Co-Op Bundle Vol. 2
- Digerati Indie Darling Bundle Vol. 3
- Dune Sea
- eCrossminton
- Gerty – Available July 6
- Ghost Grab 3000 – Available July 3
- GRISAIA PHANTOM TRIGGER 01&02
- Infini – Available July 3
- Infliction: Extended Cut
- Keen: One Girl Army
- Pool Slide Story
- Singled Out – Available July 3
- Starlit Adventures Golden Stars – Available July 3
- SWARMRIDERS
- The Otterman Empire
- The Wanderer: Frankenstein’s Creature
- Zombies ruined my day – Available July 4
Also new this week in Nintendo eShop on Nintendo 3DS:
