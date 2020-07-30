Nintendo eShop Update – Lost Wing, Skully, Chess Ace, Kingdom Rush

Hold onto your eShop wallets, there are more than a few new games to purchase and download this week for the Nintendo Switch.
If you already own Animal Crossing: New Horizon though, the free Summer Update – Wave 2 is now available. Other less free options include Lost Wing, Skully, Chess Ace, Kingdom Rush, Nicole, Kingdom Rush, Paint your Pet and Tiny Racer.
See the full list below, and also check out Nintendo’s updated Game Store list, here.
This week’s Nintendo Download includes the following featured content:
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons Summer Update – Wave 2 – Enjoy atmospheric fireworks lighting up the sky above your island every Sunday in August at 7 p.m. Put your personal spin on the fireworks display by using your own custom design pattern to see it shot in the air as a firework in the sky! With a Nintendo Switch Online membership, you can also now choose to take a nap in any bed placed in your home. While dozing off, you may find yourself in a strange realm where you’ll be greeted by Luna. Luna offers visits to other islands as a dream, and with her help, you can share your island as a dream with others too. Plus, a new island backup service may be able to help recover your island if your Nintendo Switch system is lost or damaged, so you can get right back to building your island community.
- Lost Wing – Pilot a super-fast ship through brutal environments, and try to top the leaderboards. Featuring numerous challenges, ships, enemies and traps, it’s a shot of pure unadulterated adrenaline. Storm your way through three unique worlds, beat each stage and destroy the bosses. Featuring an original electronic soundtrack, multiple play modes, stages, ships and weapons, Lost Wing is a perfect challenge for the most demanding players. Lost Wing will be available on July 31.
- Skully – Hop, skip and roll your way to victory! On a mysterious remote island, a skull washes up on shore and is reawakened by an enigmatic deity. Dubbed Skully, the newly reanimated being has been summoned to intervene in a war between the deity’s three siblings, whose quarrel jeopardizes the island they call home. Fate has bestowed Skully with a second chance at “life” and his adventure will take him across a strange paradise as he seeks an end to the conflict that plagues the isle. Traverse a mysterious island by rolling through 18 different levels in seven distinct ecosystems, each packed with adventure, puzzles and unique dangers. Skully will be available on Aug. 4.
- Dr. Mario World One-Year Anniversary – The free-to-start Dr. Mario World game has reached its one-year milestone and the mobile game has continued to grow with fun new features. To mark the occasion, Dr. Mario World players can now receive 8-Bit Dr. Mario, a playable character with special skills, as a free login bonus. 8-Bit Dr. Mario is available now and can be acquired until Aug. 30 at 10:59 p.m. PT.
Also new this week in Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch:
- Buried Stars
- Chess Ace
- Country Tales
- Cubers: Arena
- Dodo Peak – Available July 31
- Dominate – Board Game
- FAIRY TAIL – Available July 31
- Family Mysteries: Poisonous Promises – Available July 31
- FootGoal! Tiki Taka – Available July 31
- Heroes of Hammerwatch – Ultimate Edition
- Hotel Sowls
- Kingdom Rush
- Locomotion
- Merchant of the Skies
- Mini Island Challenge Bundle
- Mini Puzzle Balls
- Monster Blast
- Mystery Mine – Available Aug. 5
- Naught – Available July 31
- Nicole – Available July 31
- Nowhere Prophet
- Paint your Pet – Available July 31
- Rugby Challenge 4
- Sagrada
- SAMURAI SHODOWN NEOGEO COLLECTION
- Sentinels of Freedom
- Spiral Memoria -The Summer I Meet Myself-
- Steam Tactics – Available Aug. 5
- Table Tennis
- The Executioner – Available July 31
- Tiny Racer – Available July 31