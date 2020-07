Microsoft shows off “Velocity Architecture” for Xbox Series X

Ghost of Tsushima review for PS4 An intensely cinematic experience and a true honor to the legacy of Akira Kurosawa... and an amazingly fun game to play...

Red Bow review for PS4, PS Vita, Xbox One, Switch A short point-and-click adventure that’s far better than it has any right to be...

SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom … Not a bad game, so much as one that’s probably been enhanced by time in some people’s memories...