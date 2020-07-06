Devolver Digital announces Shadow Warrior 3

Devolver Digital along with developer Flying Wild Hog are resurrecting Lo Wang once again to slice and dice through a new first person action-adventure title.
With the announcement of Shadow Warrior 3, we also got a glimpse of the teaser trailer as seen embedded below. Stay tuned for the first gameplay footage and more game details during the upcoming Devolver Direct event on July 11th, 2020. Hopefully we’ll get a release date and news of potential next-gen console versions during the stream.
Shadow Warrior 3 – Teaser Trailer:
The talented group of nerds at Flying Wild Hog along with the less talented suits at publisher Devolver Digital have announced Shadow Warrior 3, a stunning new entry in the global best-selling franchise. Shadow Warrior 3 marks the triumphant return of fallen corporate shogun Lo Wang and launches the offbeat first-person shooter series to the next level.
Shadow Warrior 3 finds Lo Wang and his former employer turned nemesis turned sidekick Orochi Zilla embarking on an improbable mission to recapture an ancient dragon they unwillingly unleashed from its eternal prison. Armed with a punishing mix of blades and bullets, Lo Wang must traverse uncharted parts of the world to track down the dark beast and push the apocalypse back yet again. All it will take is the mask of a dead god, a dragon’s egg, a touch of magic, and enough firepower to tear down the encroaching Shadowlands.
“We are beyond excited to bring Shadow Warrior fans a completely fresh experience, and we can’t wait to show off the new features we have in store for them. We want to make sure that our fast-paced gunplay sequences, razor-sharp melee combat, and spectacular free-running movement, will get their adrenaline pumping and senses thumping,” remarked Game Director Kuba Opoń.
“But we never forget Flying Wild Hog’s roots and we hope that Shadow Warrior 3 will feel like a homecoming for those fans that have been with us since the beginning. And we can’t wait to introduce new players to Lo Wang, our quick-witted hero with a tongue as sharp as his katana. Shadow Warrior 3 will see him face a threat so huge it may be too big even for him to handle.”
Shadow Warrior 3 is set to unsheathe a gameplay trailer during this year’s Devolver Direct on July 11 at 12:00PM Pacific via Twitch [twitch.tv/twitchgaming] with previews, interviews, and more to come the following week.
Adoring fans and newcomers alike can snatch Flying Wild Hog and Devolver Digital’s first two Shadow Warrior games on Steam at 75 percent off during the current Summer Sale. All other important marketing will roll out through shadowwarrior.com and @ShadowWarrior on Twitter.