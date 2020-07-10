Check out the first PS5 box art designs

In a very un-dramatic fashion, Sony late yesterday revealed the official box art designs for PlayStation 5 disc-based Blu-ray software.
The first look at the art comes in the form of Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales which will launch alongside the next generation console this Holiday. The box art follows the same template as PS4 software, but with a bright white stripe up top and a black PS5 logo type. Pretty simple, and obviously follows the black, white and blue theme of the PS5 console itself.
Check out the PS5 boxes below.
Stay tuned for more big PS5 announcements soon.