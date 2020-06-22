PlayStation Store Update – Star Wars Episode I: Racer, Covert, Ultracore, Tower of Time

The selection of new PlayStation titles hitting the PS Store this week isn’t bad at all, especially if you are a Star Wars Episode 1 fan and looking for some remastered Podracing action.
So some highlights include Star Wars Episode I: Racer, Covert, SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated, Ultracore, Assetto Corsa Competizione, Tower of Time and more.
Check out the highlights below. See the live listing of the new content on the PS Store, right here.
Here are the new games coming to PlayStation this week:
- Assetto Corsa Competizione — PS4 — Out June 23
- Bounty Battle — PS4 — Out June 25 (EU only)
- Coaster — PS4 — Out June 22 (Americas only)
- Conan Chop Chop — PS4 — Out June 23 (EU only)
- Covert — PS4 — Out June 23 (EU only)
- Firefighters: Airport Heroes — PS4 — Out June 24 (Americas only)
- Hunting Simulator 2 — PS4 — Out June 25 (EU only)
- Jump, Step, Step — PS4 — Out June 22 (EU only)
- Indiecalypse — PS4 — Out June 26 (Americas only)
- Little Town Hero — PS4 — Out June 23 (Americas only)
- Mad Runner — PS4 — Out June 23 (Americas only)
- Octonaut — PS4 — Out June 23 (Americas), June 24 (EU)
- Pancake House — PS4 — Out June 23 (EU only)
- Pawarumi — PS4 — Out June 24 (EU only)
- Party Pumper — PS4 — Out June 25 (EU only)
- Pushy and Pully in Blockland — PS4 — Out June 24 (Americas), June 26 (EU)
- Rugby Challenge 4 — PS4 — Out June 24 (EU only)
- SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated — PS4 — Out June 23 (EU only)
- Star Wars Episode I: Racer — PS4 — Out June 23
- Super Toy Cars 2 — PS4 — Out June 26
- A Summer With the Shiba Inu — PS4 — Out June 24
- Tower of Time — PS4 — Out June 23 (Americas), June 24 (EU)
- Ultracore — PS4 — Out June 23 (Americas), June 26 (EU)