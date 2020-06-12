Nintendo eShop Update – Summer in Mara, Evan’s Remains, Dots 8, Warborn

Surprise, surprise… there’s a solid list of new Nintendo eShop titles to go through this week. Mostly for the Switch… but there’s a lone 3DS release this week as well.
A couple of highlights include Summer in Mara, Evan’s Remains, Dots 8, Warborn, I dream of you and ice cream, Pity Pit, Pew Pew and more.
See the full list below, and also check out Nintendo’s updated Game Store list, here.
This week’s Nintendo Download includes the following featured content:
- Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch
- Summer in Mara – Take care of your own island and explore the ocean in this farming adventure. Summer in Mara mixes farming, crafting and exploring mechanics in a tropical archipelago with a colorful style and a strong narrative. Play as Koa, a little adventurer girl who must explore the world and discover the secrets that the ocean keeps. Summer in Mara will be available on June 16.
- Evan’s Remains – Evan’s Remains is a mystery-thriller puzzle adventure game about finding a missing boy: Evan. The game combines logic-based platform puzzles with a visual-novel style narrative inspired by Japanese graphic adventure games.
Activities:
Your One-Stop Guide to an Amazing Island Getaway Has Arrived – New to the Animal Crossing: New Horizons game and want to learn the ropes? Redeem 75 My Nintendo Platinum Points to download the official Starter Guide to Animal Crossing: New Horizons, which will help you get settled in on your island getaway.
Nintendo eShop sales:
- Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch, Nintendo 3DS and Wii U
- Check out the wide variety of games available to keep you entertained this summer with the Nintendo eShop Summer Game Sale! For a limited time, save up to 50% on select digital games for the Nintendo Switch system. You can see the full list of deals available this week at https://www.nintendo.com/games/sales-and-deals.
Also new this week in Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch:
- Across the Grooves – Available June 17
- Ancestors Legacy
- Animal Pairs – Matching & Concentration Game for Toddlers & Kids
- Arcade Archives NAUGHTY BOY
- Coast Guard: Beach Rescue Team
- Dots 8 – Available June 12
- Drag Sim 2020
- Edna & Harvey: The Breakout – Anniversary Edition – Available June 17
- Glass Masquerade Double Pack
- HALF DEAD – Available June 12
- House Flipper – Available June 12
- I dream of you and ice cream – Available June 17
- Lost Horizon 2
- Magazine Mogul
- Pew Paw – Available June 12
- Pity Pit
- Pop the Bubbles
- Project Warlock
- Remnants of Naezith
- Rigid Force Redux
- Rogue Robots – Available June 12
- Spacejacked – Available June 12
- Super Toy Cars 2 – Available June 12
- Warborn – Available June 12
Also new this week in Nintendo eShop on Nintendo 3DS:
