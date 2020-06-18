Nintendo eShop Update – Jump Rope Challenge, Ninjala, Destrobots, AntVentor

Surprise! Nintendo has some fun new releases hitting the eShop including the current, free-to-download Jump Rope Challenge which will hopefully get a few butts off some couches during the summer.
Also now available is Burnout Paradise Remastered, Ninjala, Duke Nukem 3D: 20th Anniversary World Tour, Darius Cozmic Collection Arcade, AntVentor, Destrobots, SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated and much more.
See the full list below, and also check out Nintendo’s updated Game Store list, here.
This week’s Nintendo Download includes the following featured content:
- Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch
- Jump Rope Challenge – By grabbing a pair of Joy-Con controllers and imagining them as the handles of a jump rope, players can virtually jump rope every day. It’s all the fun of jumping, but there’s not a rope in sight! With hopping bunnies as the characters, and a streamlined menu, it’s quick and easy to learn the ropes and get started. Jump Rope Challenge is now available for free as a limited-time release until the end of September
- Burnout Paradise Remastered – Rule the open streets of Paradise City. Hurtle through hectic downtown avenues and wild mountain roads or crash out with spectacular and devastating effects. Packed with extra content, more than 130 vehicles, new areas to explore and hundreds of online* challenges, Burnout Paradise Remastered is fully optimized for Nintendo Switch in 60 FPS, including pinch-and-pull map control for ease of navigation. It’s the ultimate driving playground to play with friends** or on-the-go. Burnout Paradise Remastered will be available on June 19.
- Ninjala – Take part in battle royale-style matches as up to eight players*** vie for supremacy with ninjas around the world in the Ninjala tournament*. Assume the role of a modern-day ninja and score points by defeating opponents, obtaining items and destroying drones. Use Ninja-Gum to blow bubbles that can be tossed at your foes, craft all sorts of weapons and dash across stages. Earn extra points by taking down your opponents with impressive finishing techniques known as IPPON. Dominate in competitive play or join up with friends for cooperative play and take part in four-on-four team battles. Ninjala will be available on June 24.
Nintendo eShop sales:
- Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch, Nintendo 3DS and Wii U
- Great deals this week! Check out the full list of deals available this week at https://www.nintendo.com/games/sales-and-deals.
Also new this week in Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch:
- Aery – Little Bird Adventure
- AntVentor – Available June 24
- Blood and Guts Bundle
- Colt Canyon
- Conjurer Andy’s Repeatable Dungeon – Available June 23
- Cosmic Defenders
- Darius Cozmic Collection Arcade
- Darius Cozmic Collection Console
- Destrobots
- Duke Nukem 3D: 20th Anniversary World Tour – Available June 23
- Endless Fables: Dark Moor
- Firefighters – Airport Heroes
- Hakoniwa Explorer Plus
- Him & Her
- Invisible, Inc. Nintendo Switch Edition
- Jacks or Better – Video Poker
- -KLAUS-
- Lost Lands: Dark Overlord
- Masky
- My Butler
- NAMCO MUSEUM ARCHIVES Vol 1
- NAMCO MUSEUM ARCHIVES Vol 2
- One Way Heroics Plus
- Pack Master
- Paint
- Pixboy
- Polandball: Can Into Space
- Push the Crate 2
- Radio Squid – Available June 19
- Railway Empire – Nintendo Switch Edition – Available June 19
- Roulette at Aces Casino
- RUINER
- Seeds of Resilience
- Ship Sim 2020
- SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated – Available June 23
- The Coma 2: Vicious Sisters – Available June 19
- Working Zombies