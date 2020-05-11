Ubisoft schedules an E3-style event for July 12th, 2020

Dubbed “Ubisoft Forward”, Ubisoft this morning announced that they have scheduled an E3-style reveal/showcase event for July 12th, 2020.
The company will be announcing/revealing new games and content, and we’re sure there will be no shortage of trailers and gameplay footage too, and hopefully some exciting next-generation console details too.
See the announcement from Ubisoft below.
Today, Ubisoft announced it will be hosting its first fully digital conference, called Ubisoft Forward, on July 12. Get ready for an E3-style showcase with exclusive game news, exciting reveals and plenty more.