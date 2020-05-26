This week’s State of Play event will dive deep into The Last of Us Part II

Sony’s next scheduled State of Play broadcast is going to give us all a detailed preview of The Last of Us Part II before it launches worldwide on June 19th, 2020 for the PS4.
The preview, hosted by game director Neil Druckmann, will show off gameplay and some of the story experience from the upcoming, highly anticipated Naughty Dog release… around 20 minutes worth so far.
Make sure to set an appointment for 1:00pm PT/4:00pm ET on Wednesday May 27th to check it out on a number of streaming servicing including Twitch and YouTube.
See the announcement from the PS Blog below.
Hi all – we’re putting the finishing touches on a new episode of State of Play that will air this Wednesday, May 27 at 1:00pm Pacific Time / 4:00pm Eastern Time on Twitch and YouTube.
Naughty Dog Vice President and The Last of Us Part II Director Neil Druckmann will give you a special preview of The Last of Us Part II, coming to PS4 June 19. Neil will walk you through details of the gameplay experience and story.
The current cut is clocking in a little more than 20 minutes, ending with an extended sequence showing off about eight minutes of never-before-seen gameplay.
And no, there won’t be any PS5 news or updates in this episode, just a deep dive into the world of The Last of Us Part II.
Don’t miss the Twitch and YouTube broadcast this Wednesday. We hope you can join us!