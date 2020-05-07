SNK Gals’ Fighters review for Nintendo Switch

Illusion of L’Phalcia review for PS4, PS Vit… Quite possibly the dullest, most generic JRPG ever made...

Predator: Hunting Grounds review for PS4, PC An Evolve-type game based around the Predator sounds like a great idea, but there are numerous rough edges that need to be ironed out first. ..

Fin and the Ancient Mystery review for Nintendo Sw… Fin and the Ancient Mystery is a generic 2D platformer that doesn’t do anything to stand out...