PlayStation Store Update – A Fold Apart, Fluxteria, Maneater, The Wonderful 101: Remastered

The PlayStation Store Update for this week is looking pretty well stocked for sure as you can see below.
With a variety of wares, which includes A Fold Apart, Fluxteria, Maneater, The Wonderful 101: Remastered, Golf With Your Friends, Mechstermination Force, Saints Row: The Third Remastered and several others, there’s probably something for everyone.
Check out the highlights below. See the live listing of the new content on the PS Store, right here.
A Fold Apart
PS4 — Digital
In a world of folding paper, there are two sides to every story. After career choices force them along separate paths, a Teacher and Architect vow to make their long-distance relationship work at any cost. Experience both sides of their story as the couple navigates the complexities of (mis)communication and the emotional ups and downs that separation brings.
Concept Destruction
PS4 — Digital
Concept Destruction is all about driving miniature cars made of cardboard, and crashing them into each other to earn points by destroying them! Pick from several different modes that suits your playstyle. Pick championship mode if you want to fight your way through mass production or choose survival mode to see how long you can survive a wave of deadly cardboard cars!
Dungeon of the Endless
PS4 — Digital
Dungeon of the Endless is the award-winning Rogue-Like Dungeon-Defense game, in which you and your team of heroes must protect the generator of your crashed ship while exploring an ever-expanding dungeon, all while facing waves of monsters and special events as you try to find your way out…
Fault – Milestone One
PS4 — Digital (Out May 22)
fault is a series of Science Fantasy Cinematic Novels using a unique 3D Camera system for a visually immersive reading experience. Follow Selphine, the bubbly Princess and her sharp-witted Royal Guardian, Ritona, on their journey of a lifetime back to their homeland of Rughzenhaide.
Fluxteria
PS4 — Digital
Welcome to Fluxteria, non-stop arcade-space-shooting action in full 3D. Four modes of play: Story Mode, Survival Mode, Timed-Attack Mode and Obstacle Race Mode. 14 different types of Enemies. 20 different levels in beautifully stylized science-fiction setting. Crystal-Clear shooting and blasting sound effects. Heart-thumping music.
Golf With Your Friends
PS4 — Digital
Why have friends if not to play Golf… With Your Friends! Nothing is out of bounds as you take on nine courses filled with fast paced, exciting, simultaneous mini golf for up to 12 players!
Gorn
PS4 — Digital
Gorn is a ludicrously violent VR gladiator simulator. Savagely strike down an infinite supply of poorly-animated opponents with all manner of weapons – from swords, maces, and bows to nunchuks, throwing knives, massive two-handed warhammers or even your blood-soaked bare hands.
Gunman Clive HD Collection
PS4 — Digital (Out May 22)
Jump and shoot your way across diverse and challenging levels and fight massive bosses. Gunman Clive is an old-school sidescrolling action platform game set in the old west. Bring out your inner cowboy and get ready for some real gunslinger action.
Maneater
PS4 — Digital, Retail (Out May 22)
Experience the ultimate power fantasy as the apex predator of the seas – a terrifying SHARK! Maneater is a single player, open world action RPG (ShaRkPG) where YOU are the shark. Devour nutrients to grow and evolve far beyond what nature intended. Become a massive shark, an apex predator of legends, to get revenge on the cruel fisherman that dismembered you. Eat. Explore. Evolve.
Mechstermination Force
PS4 — Digital (Out May 22)
Battle against massive bosses, jump and climb onto them to find their weakspots and blow them to kingdom come in this action packed platforming boss rush, from the creator of the Gunman Clive series.
Monstrum
PS4 — Digital (Out May 22)
Set on a derelict cargo ship, you have to outsmart one of Monstrum’s terrifying predators as you try to escape. With a procedurally generated environment and permadeath, it’s up to you and your wits to stay alive, or start over against another monster. Good luck. Start running.
Saints Row: The Third Remastered
PS4 — Digital, Retail (Out May 22)
Saints Row: The Third – Remastered gives you control of the Saints at the height of their power, and you live the life to show for it. This is your City. These are your rules. Remastered with enhanced graphics, Steelport, the original city of sin, has never looked so good.
Superhero-X
PS4 — Digital (Out May 18)
Superhero-X is the only 2.5D create your own fighter fighting game of its kind, with a free-flow-combo system, a unique three-point evasive countering system, and the ability to mix and match fighting styles with ‘power-ups’ to create your own original characters.
Trailmakers
PS4 — Digital (Out May 21)
Build a car, a plane, a boat or maybe a… carplaneboat? With Trailmakers intuitive builder, it is as easy as snapping together real building blocks. Take your machines on dangerous exploration missions, breakneck rally races, or go to the sandbox and build that hovercraft you have always dreamt about.
The Wonderful 101: Remastered
PS4 — Digital
A team of heroes from around the world must UNITE to protect the earth from vicious alien invaders! This band of 100 Wonderful Ones works together using their fantastic abilities to create a variety of forms. Whether it be a giant fist or a sharp blade, they’ll use their wits and power to overcome the enemy’s pitfalls and perils!