Nintendo eShop Update – Void Bastards, SuperMash, Huntdown, PONG Quest

Check out all the new games hitting the Nintendo eShop this week. There’s definitely no shortage of options as you can see below!
A couple of highlights include Void Bastards, SuperMash, Huntdown, Lonely Mountains: Downhill, PONG Quest, Tennis Club Story and others.
See the full list below
- Void Bastards – Forget everything you know about first-person shooters: Void Bastards tests your wits, as well as your aim. Your task is to lead a rag-tag group out of the Sargasso Nebula. You make the decisions: where to go, what to do and who to fight. And then you must carry out that strategy in the face of strange and terrible enemies. Can you lead the misfit prisoners of the Void Ark through the derelict spaceships?
- SuperMash – Jume’s game shop is in trouble, and she needs her brother Tomo’s help to save it! Mash together iconic genres to create never-before-seen gaming experiences. Jump through classic platformer levels with a tactical stealth character or fight as spaceships in engaging JRPG battles. Anything is possible with SuperMash’s emergent game system, which creates a unique game every time you play. You can even personalize your Mashes with the help of Dev Cards, which allow you to customize enemies, game mechanics and environments. Think the Mash you made is impossible? Share its MASH Code with a friend or streamer and see if they can beat it! SuperMash will be available on May 8.
- Huntdown – In the mayhem-filled streets of the future, where criminal gangs rule and cops fear to tread, only the bounty hunters can free the city from corruption. Lay waste to the criminal underworld and reap the rewards in this hard-boiled, action-comedy arcade shooter. Huntdown will be available on May 12.
- Lonely Mountains: Downhill – Take your bike on a thrilling ride down an unspoiled mountain landscape. Make your way through thick forests, narrow trails and wild rivers. Race, jump, slide and try not to crash – all the way from the peak to the valley! Find the perfect bike for your play style and prove your skills on the leaderboards.
- Cloudbase Prime
- Dark Burial – Available May 8
- Feathery Ears – Available May 8
- Finding Teddy 2 : Definitive Edition
- Five Nights at Freddy’s: Help Wanted
- FLATLAND Vol.1
- Fledgling Heroes
- Fury Unleashed – Available May 8
- Gerritory
- Ghost Files: Memory of a Crime
- Gravity Rider Zero – Available May 8
- Highrise Heroes: Word Challenge – Available May 9
- Idle Champions of the Forgotten Realms
- Infinite – Beyond the Mind
- Island Saver – Available May 13
- Jay and Silent Bob: Mall Brawl
- Jet Lancer – Available May 12
- Megabyte Punch – Available May 8
- Monochrome World
- Our Two Bedroom Story
- PONG Quest
- Reed 2 – Available May 8
- Relic Hunters Zero: Remix
- She Sees Red – Interactive Movie – Available May 13
- Slayin 2
- Spirit of the North
- STONE – Available May 8
- Super Mega Baseball 3 – Available May 13
- Task Force Kampas
- Tennis Club Story
- The Bullet: Time of Revenge
- The Dresden Files Cooperative Card Game
- The Elder Scrolls: Blades – Available May 12