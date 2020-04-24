Xbox Games Store Update – Deliver Us The Moon, MotoGP 20, Yakuza Kiwami, Gato Roboto

The Xbox Games Store Update for this week is looking quite good so far for those looking for new titles to buy and those with an Xbox Game Pass — who can grab some of the new releases at no extra charge.
Some of the highlights include Deliver Us The Moon, Doug Hates His Job, MotoGP 20, Yakuza Kiwami, Gato Roboto and more.
There’s also this week’s Deals With Gold And Spotlight Sale. And as always, see all the latest and greatest releases here on the Xbox Games Store.
Deliver Us The Moon
Deliver Us The Moon is a Sci-Fi thriller set in an apocalyptic near future, where Earth’s natural resources are depleted.
Archaica: The Path Of Light
As the Light Bearer, your quest is to walk the legendary Path of Light and explore an ancient and beautiful world.
Quern – Undying Thoughts
You try to clear your vision and get on your feet after your arrival. You hear the portal closing behind you as you take a step forward.
Sunless Sea: Zubmariner Edition
“LOSE YOUR MIND. EAT YOUR CREW. DIE. Take the helm of your steamship in a Victorian Gothic roleplaying game of discovery, loneliness and frequent death. Find your father’s bones.
Doug Hates His Job
Doug Hates his Job is a Beat-Em Up game with an office mockumentary style story about a sales agent who, as the title states, hates his job!
War Theatre
War has come to Kasalli. As endless conflict rages, seven warriors discover an ancient power that promises mastery over any battlefield.
MotoGP 20
With MotoGP 20, experience all the thrills of the more-complete-than-ever Managerial Career mode and decide whether to join a 2020 season team and race together with the official riders or join a totally brand new team.
Yakuza Kiwami
Yakuza, the first installment in SEGA’s critically acclaimed action series, gets an extreme remake in Yakuza Kiwami.
Help Will Come Tomorrow
Game focuses on the survival of the characters: meeting their needs, gathering resources, expanding the camp, exploring surroundings.
BRUTAL RAGE
BRUTAL RAGE is a scrolling beat’em up. Cross the city and beat all enemies on your way. Use your skills and weapons to realize epic combo !
Guard Duty
Tondbert, loyal Guard to the Castle of Wrinklewood has a lot to answer for. Under his watch someone has snuck into the kingdom and kidnapped the princess — an event that will have consequences well into the future.
Stranded Deep
TEST YOUR SURVIVAL SKILLS IN THIS OPEN WORLD ADVENTURE In the aftermath of a mysterious plane crash, you are stranded in the vast expanse of the Pacific Ocean. Alone, without any means to call for help, you must do what you can to survive.
Obey Me
Obey Me is a frantic 3D Brawler that revolves around a duo of misfit demons as they fight hordes of mutants, hellish fiends and angelical contraptions alike.
Gato Roboto
Pounce inside of your cozy armored mech and set off on a dangerous trek through an alien underworld full of irritable creatures and treacherous obstacles in a valiant effort to save your stranded captain and his crashed spaceship.
Taimumari: Complete Edition
Taimumari: Complete Edition includes full Taimumari game with all DLC’s and Legend of Himari minigame! Retro-style platform game in keeping with the best traditions of games of our childhood!