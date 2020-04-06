PlayStation Store Update – Final Fantasy VII Remake, Below, Form, Sharknado VR

There are quite a lot of new titles hitting the PlayStation Store this week, one of them being the much anticipated PS4 release of Final Fantasy VII Remake. We’re working on a review, so keep an eye out for that soon.
But wait, there’s a lot more including PS4 releases including Below, Braveland Trilogy, Convoy: A Tactical Roguelike, Disaster Report 4, Troubleshooter and Galaxy of Pen & Paper +1 Edition along with a couple of PSVR titles such as Form and Sharknado VR, A Room Where Art Conceals, and others.
Check out the highlights below. See the live listing of the new content on the PS Store, right here.
AFL Evolution 2
PS4 — Digital (Out Apr. 9)
The Evolution Continues. A true reflection of the modern AFL game. Pursue your goals with greater depth, improved draft, free agency and state leagues. Includes Guernsey Creator, Player and Team Management. Create/ share online on FanHub. Play head to head and top the leaderboard, or team up with up to eight mates online.
Below
PS4 — Digital
Explore, Survive, and Discover what lies Below in this brooding, atmospheric dungeon-crawler. Below presents a vast underworld of ever-shifting labyrinths where deadly monstrosities, cunning traps, and a shadowy presence lurk in every passage. What lies below? Only the brave will find out.
Biped
PS4 — Digital (Out Apr. 8)
Biped is a physics-based 3D co-op action-adventure game with a strong focus on moment-to-moment collaboration between two players. Two little bipedal robots, Aku and Sila, will walk side by side and embark on a fun and bonding journey to accomplish their mission on planet Earth.
Braveland Trilogy
PS4 — Digital (Out Apr. 10)
The story takes place in a hand-drawn world and covers many interesting places and characters. Various warriors will join your army – archers, scouts, healers, footmen, arbalesters and more.
Construction Simulator 3 – Console Edition
PS4 — Digital
Construction Simulator 3 returns to Europe! Discover an idyllic European town with officially licensed vehicles by famous brands. Take on diverse and challenging contracts. Shape the skyline of your city and expand your vehicle fleet.
Convoy: A Tactical Roguelike
PS4 — Digital (Out Apr. 8)
Convoy is a tactical roguelike in which you cross a wasteland in search of parts for your broken ship. You travel with your combat vehicles and convoy across a wasteland to find parts needed to repair your broken spaceship. Keep your convoy and its cargo safe from raiders, privateers and other enemies during your journey.
Disaster Report 4: Summer Memories
PS4 — Digital, Retail
A calm summer day turns into catastrophe when a massive earthquake strikes the city, throwing buildings and lives into chaos. In order to survive, you must navigate familiar locations under unfamiliar circumstances. The fellow survivors you meet and crucial decisions you make will ultimately determine how your journey through this crisis will end.
Final Fantasy VII Remake
PS4 — Digital, Retail (Out Apr. 10)
A spectacular reimagining of one of the most visionary games ever, Final Fantasy VII Remake rebuilds and expands the legendary RPG for today. The first entry in a multi-part saga, delivering a level of depth inconceivable for the original. Mind-blowing story, unforgettable characters, epic battles and technical excellence collide.
Form
PSVR — Digital
Enter a surreal adventure where puzzles are built from dreams and memories. Solve the mystery behind an ancient artifact. Advance through a world that transforms around you. Transcend this existence. Charm Games brings you Form, a surreal adventure that unfolds within the confines of the human mind.
Galaxy of Pen & Paper +1 Edition
PS4 — Digital
Galaxy of Pen & Paper is a turn-based meta RPG about a group of players rolling dice in the year 1999! Create your own game master and RPG party, as they roleplay, explore distant planets in their imagination, fight weird aliens and save the galaxy in the era of dial-up internet and floppy disks!
Null Drifter
PS4 — Digital
Blast into a 1-bit lo-fi simulation that will gradually train your skills up to become the ultimate space-fighter pilot! Secretly part of the Project Starship world, this twin-stick shooter is designed to prepare pilots for their mission against the awakened forces of the void.
A Room Where Art Conceals
PS VR — Digital (Out Apr. 8)
In the distant future, many masterpieces of art have disappeared in the turmoil, and people have lost their emotions in the indifference of survival. Well you accidentally opened the door to a mysterious old space and woke up the robot guarding the paintings in some way, who will guide you to find those lost paintings by entering the world within those famous paintings and experience the emotions of such fascinating paintings
Rush Rover
PS4, PS Vita — Digital (Cross-Buy)
Rush Rover is a 2D top-down shooter game with game play mechanics similar to traditional shmups. It includes random map generation, unique weapons, lots of different enemies, exciting boss battles and a dynamic chip tune soundtrack.
Sharknado VR: Eye of the Storm
PS VR — Digital (Out Apr. 8)
Fight your way through swarms of hungry flying sharks in Sharknado VR! Slice them with the Chainsaw, shred them with machine guns or explode them with the RPG! Can you survive the Sharknado?
Troubleshooter
PS4 — Digital (Out Apr. 9)
Why did dinosaurs go extinct? Bad weather? Meteors? Or because of a maniac with rainbow hair? Who knows! Troubleshooter is a top-down arcade shooter. Fight through endless waves of unsuspecting dinosaurs and prove you are the best! Grab a friend and rampage together. Use meteors showers and upgrades to your advantage.