PlayStation Store Update – Deliver Us The Moon, Obey Me, Predator: Hunting Grounds

There’s quite a lot of new digital content to check out on the PlayStation Store this week, so fear not… if you’re looking for something to check out there are definitely options.
A couple of the releases to check out include Deliver Us The Moon, Obey Me, Predator: Hunting Grounds, Azure Striker Gunvolt: Striker Pack, Guard Duty, Wonder Blade and more.
Check out the highlights below. See the live listing of the new content on the PS Store, right here.
Aces of the Multiverse
PS4 — Digital (Out Apr. 23)
Aces of the Multiverse is a game that is played in multiple parallel realities. On the one hand, we have science fiction characters competing in an exciting tournament. On the other hand, there are players from their real universe and with the help of their Xplora smart watch they can unlock new characters, teams and stadiums.
Azure Striker Gunvolt: Striker Pack
PS4 — Digital (Out Apr. 24)
Azure Striker Gunvolt Striker Pack brings the electrifying 2D side-scrolling action games Azure Striker Gunvolt and Azure Striker Gunvolt 2 to PS4 in one single package. Featuring a robust cast of characters that are fully voiced (in Japanese) and over 25 vocal tracks, the world of Gunvolt provides excitement at every turn. Exclusive to the PS4 version, a brand new vocal track, ‘Final Station,’ is included!
Deliver Us The Moon
PS4 — Digital (Out Apr. 24)
Deliver Us The Moon is a Sci-Fi thriller set in an apocalyptic near future, where Earth’s natural resources are depleted. A lunar colony providing a vital supply of energy has gone silent. A lone astronaut is sent to the moon on a critical mission to save humanity from extinction. Will you save mankind or be forgotten in the dark abyss of Space?
Guard Duty
PS4, PS Vita — Digital (Cross-Buy)
Discover how the story of a mysterious Agent in the future and a Castle Guard from years past are linked in this traditional point and click adventure game. Under the watch of a loyal castle guard, someone has snuck into the kingdom and kidnapped the princess. A thousand years later, join Agent Starborn to save the Earth, and vanquish an evil that has been around for centuries!
Help Will Come Tomorrow
PS4 — Digital
In a Siberian wilderness, on the eve of October Revolution, passengers must survive a catastrophe on the Trans-Siberian railway train. Manage scarce resources and stay alive in the frosty wilderness of Siberia until help arrives, facing dangers, their own weaknesses and, above all, their own prejudice.
MotoGP20
PS4 — Digital, Retail (Out Apr. 23)
Rev up your engines for a new chapter of the MotoGP series! MotoGP 20 is back with a revived Managerial Career mode and more. Awaiting you are even more realistic graphics, improved gameplay, a new way to experience the historic content and all the excitement of the 2020 season!
Obey Me
PS4 — Digital
Set in the modern world, Heaven and Hell are locked in a millennial conflict for the souls of mankind. Vanessa Held, a lowly Soul Huntress in the infernal ranks, and her Hellhound companion, Monty, will tip the balance of war with their own hands.
Predator: Hunting Grounds
PS4 — Digital, Retail (Out Apr. 24)
Hunt or be hunted in this asymmetrical multiplayer shooter that pits human against Predator. As part of a Fireteam, complete missions before the Predator finds you. Or be the Predator and hunt your prey.
Spuds Unearthed
PS4 — Digital (Out Apr. 24)
Fight to build your own Spud tribe and make your planet prosper in this hilarious action-strategy game with a dash of playing god. Journey to different planets, upgrade your heroes and create new weapons for your galactic conquest!
Super Dodge Ball
PS4 — Digital
This isn’t your regular dodge ball, you can’t just eliminate the whole team by hitting them with the ball. You’ll need to reduce the opposing team’s HP to zero to win the game!
Trials of Mana
PS4 — Digital, Retail (Out Apr. 24)
The Trials of Mana remake seamlessly brings the beloved story and characters of Seiken Densetsu 3 (the third game in the Mana series) to the modern gamer. When the world was shrouded in darkness, the Goddess of Mana drew forth the Sword of Mana to smite the eight Benevodons, monsters of destruction…
Wonder Blade
PS4 — Digital
The princess was captured by a villainous maniac again! What are you waiting for? Grab your weapon, free the princess, and save the world! With all those sweet combos, killer finishing moves and devastating magic abilities, the bad guys won’t know what hit them. Don’t forget to wear a costume to make you a one-of-a-kind adventurer.