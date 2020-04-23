Nintendo eShop Update – Trials of Mana, Moving Out, PICROSS S4, MotoGP20

There’s a pretty healthy selection of Nintendo eShop titles landing on the digital storefront this week.
For those craving a new Square Enix JRPG experience, Trials of Mana is launching Friday, so that’s definitely an option. Other experiences include Moving Out, PICROSS S4, MotoGP20, Broken Lines, Debtor, Hang The Kings, The Copper Canyon Dixie Dash, Yumeutsutsu Re:Master and several others.
See the full list below, and also check out Nintendo’s updated Game Store list, here.
This week’s Nintendo Download includes the following featured content:
- Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch
- Trials of Mana – Trials of Mana is the 3D remake of the classic RPG hit. This daring tale of overcoming the tests of fate has been given new life! Experience the beloved adventure fully modernized with graphic improvements, character voiceover support, a remastered soundtrack and a new episode which you can experience after the ending. There’s also an ability system and a new class that reconstructs the character leveling system, plus more active battles. Trials of Mana will be available on April 24.
- Moving Out – Are you ready for an exciting career in furniture? As a newly certified Furniture Arrangement and Relocation Technician, you’ll take on moving jobs all across the town of Packmore. Smooth Moves may not be the biggest moving company, but there’s no task too dangerous or strange for this busy team of go-getters. Grow your business to brave new heights, recruit colorful customizable characters and save your town from furniture peril. Moving Out will be available on April 28.
- PICROSS S4 – This is the fourth installment in the PICROSS S series on the Nintendo Switch system! Picross is a puzzle series in which you follow numerical hints to complete pictures across a grid. In this new entry, there are puzzles to enjoy in all four game modes: Picross, Mega Picross, Color Picross and Clip Picross. With simple, easy-to-follow rules and captivating challenges, PICROSS S4 is a game anyone can play.
Nintendo eShop sales:
- Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch, Nintendo 3DS and Wii U
- Great deals this week! Check out the full list of deals available this week at https://www.nintendo.com/games/sales-and-deals.
Also new this week in Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch:
- Active Neurons – Puzzle game – Available April 29
- Animal Fun for Toddlers and Kids
- Archaica: The Path Of Light – Available April 24
- Broken Lines
- Code: Realize ~Future Blessings~
- Damaged In Transit
- Debtor – Available April 24
- Dread Nautical – Available April 29
- eSports Legend
- Guard Duty – Available April 24
- Hang The Kings
- Little Busters! Converted Edition
- MotoGP20
- NARUTO SHIPPUDEN: Ultimate Ninja STORM 4 ROAD TO BORUTO – Available April 24
- Offroad Racing – Buggy X ATV X Moto
- SmileBASIC 4
- Sunless Sea: Zubmariner Edition
- Telling Lies – Available April 28
- The Copper Canyon Dixie Dash
- Where Angels Cry
- Yumeutsutsu Re:After
- Yumeutsutsu Re:Master