Nintendo Download Update – Black Rainbow, Null Drifter, Tharsis, Rush Rover

Nintendo dropped off a new set of digital releases for the week for Nintendo Switch gamers. The list isn’t quite as out-of-control large as previously, although there’s of course plenty to check out.
See the full list below, and also check out Nintendo’s updated Game Store list, here.
This week’s Nintendo Download includes the following featured content:
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons Bunny Day Event – Hippity skippity, hoppity ho! Just in time for the season, the bright Zipper T Bunny has begun visiting islands for a limited time. The energetic visitor will be hiding eggs around islands that allow residents to create special items, including furniture, flooring, décor and accessories. There are only a few more days left to find those eggs before the event ends on April 12, so get hopping and craft those seasonal DIY projects! Hop-hop-hooray!
Nintendo eShop sales:
- Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch, Nintendo 3DS and Wii U
- April showers bring spring sales! Nintendo eShop is blooming with deals! Pick up some great Nintendo Switch games that are on sale now! For a limited time only, learn more at https://www.nintendo.com/games/sales-and-deals.
Also new this week in Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch:
- 12 Labours of Hercules II: The Cretan Bull
- Arcade Archives MX5000
- Battle Princess Madelyn Royal Edition
- Black Rainbow
- Boot Hill Bounties – Available April 14
- Bridge! 3
- Desktop Basketball
- Doubles Hard – Available April 15
- Fight of Animals
- Gunbrick: Reloaded
- Monster Viator
- Null Drifter
- Path of Giants – Available April 14
- Push the Box
- RMX Real Motocross – Available April 10
- Rocket Rabbit – Coin Race – Available April 10
- Rush Rover – Available April 10
- Solitaire Deluxe Bundle – 3 in 1 – Available April 10
- Tharsis – Available April 11
In addition to video games available at retail stores, Nintendo also offers a variety of content that people can download directly to their systems. Nintendo adds new games weekly to Nintendo eShop, which offers a variety of options for the Nintendo Switch console, the Wii U console and the Nintendo 3DS family of systems.