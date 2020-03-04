SEGA AGES Puyo Puyo 2 review for Nintendo Switch

Devil May Cry 3 Special Edition review for Nintend… The PS2 classic makes its way over to Switch with a couple of excellent additions. ..

Big Pharma review for Nintendo Switch, PS4, Xbox O… A solid PC game gets a not-so-solid Switch port...

Warriors Orochi 4 Ultimate review for PS4, Xbox On… Warriors Orochi 4 Ultimate brings a few additions to the original 2018 release, but is it enough to warrant a second purchase?..