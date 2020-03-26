«

Nintendo eShop Update – One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4, Bohemian Killing, Wenjia, Chapeau 

News

March 26th, 2020

by Paul Bryant


This week’s Nintendo eShop titles are all over the place, and there’s plenty of options for those with the time to download and play new titles.

The latest and greatest One Piece: Pirate Warriors game sets sail this week along with the Zombie Army Trilogy and Bubble Bobble 4 Friends. There’s plenty of indie-style games too including Bohemian Killing, Wenjia, Duck Souls+, Miles & Kilo, CopperBell and plenty of others.

    • ONE PIECE: PIRATE WARRIORS 4 – ONE PIECE: PIRATE WARRIORS 4 is the latest evolution of PIRATE WARRIORS action! Choose from a range of popular characters and take on large numbers of enemies while fighting through the legendary world of ONE PIECE. Based on the concept of “experiencing a real ONE PIECE battlefield,” buildings will come crashing down during the action and attacks will throw up smoke and dust, placing you in the thick of the ONE PIECE world. By injecting fresh elements that couldn’t be achieved in previous entries, an even more thrilling brand of PIRATE WARRIORS action can now be experienced. ONE PIECE: PIRATE WARRIORS 4 will be available on March 27.
