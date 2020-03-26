Nintendo eShop Update – One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4, Bohemian Killing, Wenjia, Chapeau 

This week’s Nintendo eShop titles are all over the place, and there’s plenty of options for those with the time to download and play new titles.
The latest and greatest One Piece: Pirate Warriors game sets sail this week along with the Zombie Army Trilogy and Bubble Bobble 4 Friends. There’s plenty of indie-style games too including Bohemian Killing, Wenjia, Duck Souls+, Miles & Kilo, CopperBell and plenty of others.
See the full list below
This week’s Nintendo Download includes the following featured content:
- Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch
- ONE PIECE: PIRATE WARRIORS 4 – ONE PIECE: PIRATE WARRIORS 4 is the latest evolution of PIRATE WARRIORS action! Choose from a range of popular characters and take on large numbers of enemies while fighting through the legendary world of ONE PIECE. Based on the concept of “experiencing a real ONE PIECE battlefield,” buildings will come crashing down during the action and attacks will throw up smoke and dust, placing you in the thick of the ONE PIECE world. By injecting fresh elements that couldn’t be achieved in previous entries, an even more thrilling brand of PIRATE WARRIORS action can now be experienced. ONE PIECE: PIRATE WARRIORS 4 will be available on March 27.Nintendo eShop sales:
- Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch, Nintendo 3DS and Wii U
Great deals this week!
- Ara Fell: Enhanced Edition
- Arcade Archives IKARI III -THE RESCUE-
- Bohemian Killing
- Bubble Bobble 4 Friends – Available March 31
- Card Game Bundle Vol. 1
- CHAOS CODE -NEW SIGN OF CATASTROPHE-
- Chapeau – Available March 31
- Children of Zodiarcs – Available March 27
- CopperBell – Available March 27
- Dogurai
- DreamGallery
- Duck Souls+ – Available March 27
- Gigantosaurus The Game – Available March 27
- Grand Guilds
- Indie Darling Bundle Vol 2
- JigSaw Abundance
- Mekorama
- Miles & Kilo
- NecroWorm
- One Step From Eden
- Operencia: The Stolen Sun – Available March 31
- Repressed – Available March 27
- Sin Slayers: Enhanced Edition
- Slot
- Stones of the Revenant – Available March 31
- The Complex – Available March 31
- Totally Reliable Delivery Service – Available April 1
- Trailer Trashers
- Wanba Warriors
- Wenjia
- What the Box? – Available March 30
- Wurroom – Available April 1
- Zombie Army Trilogy – Available March 31