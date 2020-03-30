NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139… in development for PS4, Xbox One, PC

To celebrate the 10th anniversary of the franchise, Square Enix, has announced that NieR Replicant is officially headed to current generation of consoles as NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139… (yes, that’s the full, official title).
We have a teaser trailer, seen below, and the announcement thus far. NieR:Automata was quite the trip when it launched a bout a decade ago, and those who missed the original but enjoyed the newer release, will surely want to check this out when it launches. Oh and those with an Xbox Game Pass are being treated to NieR:Automata beginning on April 2nd, 2020.
NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139… | Teaser Trailer:
SQUARE ENIX today revealed that the cult classic third-person action-RPG, NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139…, is to be rebuilt for the PlayStation 4 computer entertainment system, Xbox One family of devices including Xbox One X, and PC (STEAM).
For the first time in the West after the original game’s Japanese debut in 2010, NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139… invites players into a dark, apocalyptic world as they join a brother’s captivating quest to cure his sister of a deadly disease – a quest which will in turn make them question everything. Developed in collaboration with Toylogic, NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139… brings together an all-star team including acclaimed director YOKO TARO (Drakengard / NieR:Automata), composer Keiichi Okabe (TEKKEN / Drakengard / NieR:Automata), and producer Yosuke Saito (DRAGON QUEST X / NieR:Automata).
The release of NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139… gives those new to the game the opportunity to experience the origin of the NieR series, following the launch of the critically acclaimed NieR:Automata, which has surpassed over 4.5 million shipments and digital sales worldwide since its initial release in 2017. For Xbox gamers yet to experience the epic war between machine lifeforms and androids, SQUARE ENIX also announced today that NieR:Automata will be available April 2nd, 2020 on consoles with Xbox Game Pass memberships.
NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139… is not yet rated. Follow the official NieR series social channels for the latest information about the game.