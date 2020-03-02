Final Fantasy VII Remake PS4 demo now available

In an awesome little surprise from Square Enix this morning, the company announced that a PS4 demo for the long-awaited Final Fantasy VII Remake is now available to download, worldwide.
Just hit up your respective PlayStation Store and queue it up and check it out. As a gamer who played the original PS1 Final Fantasy VII demo disc back in the day, I’m definitely more than a little excited to give the Remake a try.
Read the announcement from Square Enix below and hit the official demo site here.
Final Fantasy VII Remake launches on April 10th, 2020.
In anticipation of the April 10th launch of FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE, SQUARE ENIX announced today that PlayStation owners across the globe can now get their hands on a playable demo for the game. Available to download now from the PlayStation Store, the demo allows players to experience first-hand the opening chapter from the game, and the events of the iconic Mako Reactor 1 bombing mission. In addition, those who download the demo before May 11, 2020 will also receive an exclusive PlayStation 4 theme when the full game launches next month.
In FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE, players will be drawn into a world where the Shinra Electric Power Company, a shadowy corporation, controls the planet’s very life force. Cloud Strife, a former member of Shinra’s elite SOLDIER unit now turned mercenary, lends his aid to an anti-Shinra organization calling themselves Avalanche. The first game in the project is set in the city of Midgar, and is a fully standalone gaming experience designed for RPG players that crave unforgettable characters, a powerful story and the ability to choose their style of play with a battle system that merges thrilling real-time action with strategic, command-based combat.
FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE is rated T (Teen) and will be available for the PlayStation 4 computer entertainment system on April 10, 2020. The FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE Demo is available to download now for the PlayStation 4 system at: http://sqex.link/FF7RDemo. For more information, visit: www.ffvii-remake.com