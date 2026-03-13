You won’t have to wait long for the MARVEL MaXimum Collection as it’s set to arrive on March 27th!

It was less than 2 weeks ago when gamers across the multiverse were made aware of the once in a lifetime team up between Limited Run Games, Konami and Marvel Games. This triumvirate revealed that they would be bringing us the MARVEL MaXimum Collection, a compilation of titles featuring Marvel characters that were published by the likes of Konami, Data East, Acclaim and LJN. Retro gamers were watering at the mouth hoping to get their hands on this epic collection…well they won’t have to wait too long as Limited Run Games revealed at GDC that the collection will be hitting digital store fronts on March 27th!

However it wouldn’t be a Limited Run Games release if it didn’t contain a physical aspect. For those who want their games tangible, they can visit the publisher’s website on the game’s release date to secure a physical copy of the game. This hard copy will contain the game on the disc/game cart, a foil cover sheet, a manual and a sheet of stickers featuring some of the sprites from the included titles. The pre-order period for this edition will go from March 27th to May 24th, so don’t let this one swing away!

MARVEL MaXimum Collection will be coming to PC, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5 and the Switch on March 27th 2026.

MARVEL MaXimum Collection | Release Date Reveal



MARVEL MaXimum Collection | Release Date Reveal

Watch this video on YouTube