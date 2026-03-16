Who’s the quickest G‘AIM’Er? We’ll find out during the G‘AIM’E World Championship 2026!

The G‘AIM’E lightgun system has brought back the classic Namco arcade title Time Crisis without a complicated setup. As the title celebrates its 30th anniversary, the team would like to find the quickest draw in their community.

From March 14th to April 14th, players can either complete the first level of the game (ENJOY League) or go through the entire game (ATHLETE League) to get the fastest time on their G‘AIM’E setup. Share your photographic or video proof of your result screens with your G‘AIM’E lightgun present on social media for a chance to win a medal with your handle etched on the back as well as prizes such as Amazon Gift Cards.

Don’t own a G‘AIM’E lightgun and mini-console? You can still participate at a designated demo location although you will only be allowed to participate in the ENJOY league.

Are you ready to take aim and see if you truly are the greatest lightgun marksman? Hopefully we’ll see your name at the top of the leaderboards when the dust settles at the G‘AIM’E World Championship 2026.

For full details regarding the competition, rules and prizes please visit the website linked here.

To purchase your own G‘AIM’E lightgun setup visit the website linked here.