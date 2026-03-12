Battlefield REDSEC players can get a taste of Battlefield 6 as a week long free trial kicks off March 17th

For those who have yet to “enlist” in Battlefield 6 (see our SP and MP reviews), you can finally get a taste of the action when several of the game’s modes will be temporarily added to Battlefield REDSEC. Starting on March 17th and closing out on the 24th, players will be able to experience 3 playlists which will serve as a sampler for Battlefield 6.

These playlists include:

Nightfall

Features Team Deathmatch, Squad Deathmatch, and Domination. In this specific playlist, the lights are out and the hunt is on, requiring squads to use Night Vision Goggles or attachments to see into – or light up – the dark.

Features the new Hagental Base map

All-Out Warfare

Includes fan-favorite mode Conquest, the intense frontline battle of Breakthrough, and a mode introduced at Battlefield 6’s global launch: Escalation, a battle that escalates over time with redefined map boundaries and additional vehicles.

This playlist features four maps: two from Season 2 – Contaminated and Hagental Base, to be released in the Nightfall update – as well as Eastwood from Season 1 and Mirak Valley from the game’s day one rotation

Casual Breakthrough

A more relaxed way to jump into Battlefield 6 while still earning progression and completing challenges, perfect for new players or those looking for a less intense experience compared to a full PvP playlist.

Smaller player teams: 16 real players (8 per team) with 32 bot teammates/enemies (16 per team)

Features three maps: Hagental Base, Contaminated, and Eastwood

Battlefield REDSEC is available on PC, PlayStation 5 and the Xbox Series X|S.

Battlefield 6 is available on PC, PlayStation 5 and the Xbox Series X|S.