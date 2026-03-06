We’re not sure who the market is, but Nintendo tapped Lush to produce a series of Mario Galaxy Movie bath products

Lush isn’t exactly a brand that is top of mind for me, in fact the last time they came onto my radar was because they had a collaboration with One Piece, you know a series whose characters are known to be big on bathing. So it’s intriguing that they have gotten themselves the license to produce bath products to tie in to The Super Mario Galaxy Movie. Yes, Yes gamers don’t shower, but as we all know Mario does have a history with bath products, in fact Nintendo tapped Old Spice for a series of products for the first Super Mario movie…so I guess it’s a thing.

Well the Lush x the Super Mario Galaxy Movie Collection which will be launching on March 10th *ahem* MAR10 Day will feature the following items.

Yoshi Egg Bath Bomb

Yellow Luma Bubble Bar

Protect the Galaxy Shower Gel

Lumas Shower Jelly

Prince Peach’s Crown Soap

Princess Power Body Balm

Princess Rosalina Lip Scrub

Princess Peach Lip Jelly

Princess Rosalina Body Spray

Question Block Gift Box

Mario Shower Gel

Luigi Shower Gel

What’s the difference between Lip Scrub and Lip Jelly? I don’t know. But the notion that someone will be rubbing a Luma clean themselves makes me feel bad for the Luma. All kidding aside I’m sure whoever purchases or receives it will surely enjoy these very bespoke and thoughtfully designed products. Much like the One Piece collab, I’m sure they won’t last so make sure you visit the retailer’s physical and ecommerce stores if you want to secure these items.

The Super Mario Galaxy movie will be coming to theaters on April 1st, 2026.