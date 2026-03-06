50 Elizabeths will congregate in L.A. on March 14th to celebrate the launch of The Seven Deadly Sins: Origin

Nakaba Suzuki’s Seven Deadly Sins has a place in my heart (yes, I have one of those) because one of the series’ video game adaptations was one of the earliest titles I covered for this site. So it’s certainly nice to know the franchise’s latest title which is set to launch later this month will feature characters from both The Seven Deadly Sins as well as its sequel Four Knights of the Apocalypse in the form of The Seven Deadly Sins: Origin.

To commemorate the launch Netmarble is hosting a live event at L.A Live on March 14th, which will feature not one, but fifty Elizabeth Liones. For those who are unaware Elizabeth Liones is the character who gathers the Seven Deadly Sins in order to save her kingdom from the Great Holy Knights. Those in attendance can check out a demo of the game, try to win prizes and even take photos with one or even all fifty of the Elizabeths on site (No touching though, she might not mind Meliodas’ grabby hands…but you’re not Meliodas!).

Those who can’t make it to L.A. Live in person can tune in to a special livestream hosted by LilyPichu which will showcase the game’s features and what rewards players can expect during the game’s launch.

The Seven Deadly Sins: Origin will launch first on PC and PlayStation 5 on March 16th and on mobile platforms on March 23rd.