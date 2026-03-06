Card game Goritaire comes to digital platforms featuring a cameo curry fans will appreciate

Arc System Works might be synonymous with games such as Guilty Gear, Double Dragon and Kunio Kun, but the company has a catalog that is shockingly diverse. In fact one such of their releases is a Shephy, a single player card game developed by a designer named Pawn.

Well it seems that partnership went pretty well as Arc System Works just revealed that they will be porting another one of Pawns games to digital platforms and for those who have played Shephy, it’ll be familiar territory.

Goritaire is described by the publisher as the following…

Goritaire is a single-player game where you expand your troop of gorillas while carefully managing your supply of bananas. Grow your troop and expand the gorillas’ habitat while ensuring you never run out of their essential food source, bananas. You win the game if you successfully line up 7 or more gorillas!

The digital version will distinguish itself as it will feature a collaboration with Go! Go! Curry!. Why a curry restaurant? Well the now global chain (Whose expansion was inspired by baseball player Hideki Matsui) features a gorilla as its mascot. “Goriko” will actually appear in the game as a card.

So if you’re looking for some single player fun, Goritaire will be coming to PC, Switch and the PlayStation platform for the price of $4.99. On iOS and Android it will be a free to play app with in-app purchases.

Goritaire screens:

