Nintendo absolutely wants you to celebrate MAR10 Day this year!

I don’t recall when we started as a nation to observe March 10th as day to celebrate Nintendo’s portly maroon plumber, but as we are closing in on that auspicious date, Nintendo has revealed their plans to help people celebrate.

For owners of the Switch and Switch 2, you can enjoy classic Mario titles on platforms such as the NES, SNES, Game Boy, Game Boy Advance, N64 and even the Virtual Boy (A paid membership in Nintendo Switch Online/Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pak is required to enjoy these classic titles.). However if you’re looking for more contemporary outings of Mario & Friends, the company is offering discounts on titles such as Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury, Super Mario Odyssey, Mario vs. Donkey Kong and Super Mario Maker 2. The savings can be found in select retailers, the official Nintendo U.S. stores as well as digitally on the Nintendo eShop.

If you own Mario Kart World, you can earn 310 My Nintendo Platinum points by participating in the Mario Kart World My Nintendo Online Series which will be taking place from March 5th to the 25th. The actual dates and the event IDs are shared in the image embedded below.

Perhaps you’ll spend some of those platinum points to test your luck in the SUPER NINTENDO WORLD™ Super Mario™ Celebration My Nintendo™ Sweepstakes. You can spend your platinum points to earn up to 5 entries for a trip to either Universal Studios Hollywood or Universal Orlando Resort. Experience the Mushroom Kingdom in person and enjoy rides based on the Super Mario and Donkey Kong franchises (Orlando only).

Finally if you want some more Nintendo fun during your lunchtime, the game maker is teaming up Lunchables for specially packaged products which features Mario Kart World, Donkey Kong Bananza and Pokémon Legends: Z-A as well as a chance to win a Nintendo Switch 2 system and a Switch 2 game title.

If you want to track all the opportunities to celebrate make sure you download the My Nintendo App or visit Mario.Nintendo.com for the full list of events taking place next Tuesday.