Tune into a new Nintendo Indie World Showcase tomorrow morning!

Nintendo’s PR team is keeping quite busy these days with Directs for this and Showcases for that, and all that jazz.

Well the next event, a new Indie World Showcase, has been queued up for tomorrow, March 3rd, 2026, bright and early at 6:00am PT/9:00am ET. The showcase will contain 15 minutes or so of details and footage for indie titles from partners which are headed to the Nintendo Switch and Switch 2 in the near future.

Check out the YouTube event below, and make sure to add a reminder too! Follow up with us for any interesting announcements and media as always.

Indie World Showcase 3.3.2026

Join us on March 3 at 6 a.m. PT for a new Indie World Showcase! Tune in for roughly 15 minutes of news and updates on indie games coming to Nintendo Switch 2 and Nintendo Switch.