Tune into a new Nintendo Indie World Showcase tomorrow morning!

Well the next event, a new Indie World Showcase, has been queued up for tomorrow, March 3rd, 2026, bright and early at 6:00am PT/9:00am ET. The showcase will contain 15 minutes or so of details and footage for indie titles from partners which are headed to the Nintendo Switch and Switch 2 in the near future.
Indie World Showcase 3.3.2026
