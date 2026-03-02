NACON Connect 2026 has been rescheduled due to the company’s “difficult economic environment”

As we reported on recently, French publisher NACON was set to host a NACON Connect 2026 event on March 26th, 2026 (complete with teaser trailer), but due to some financial issues, they have rescheduled it and are now planning for something in May 2026. The issues being described as the company’s “difficult economic environment” due to insolvency, which is not good, obviously.

Either way, we’re hoping for the best and will cover the event when/if it happens!

Today, NACON has announced that their annual NACON Connect showcase has been rescheduled for May 2026. In order to ensure that our future announcements have the impact they deserve, NACON has made the strategic decision to postpone the next edition of its NACON Connect, initially scheduled for March 4th. Faced with a difficult economic environment for the company, we are choosing to focus our resources on upcoming releases and the development of our current games. This period will allow us to polish our projects and prepare for a new NACON Connect to be held in May, which will showcase the work of our studios in the best possible way. Until then, numerous communications will take place to support games such as GreedFall: The Dying World, Dragonkin: The Banished, Cthulhu: The Cosmic Abyss, and many others. More information regarding NACON Connect will be revealed soon.