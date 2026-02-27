Get a glimpse of Kratos and Atreus in a first-look image of Prime Video’s God of War series

You want a better look at Prime Video’s upcoming God of War series? Well here’s a first-look at the series in the form of an official production still.

Sony Pictures Television and Amazon MGM Studios have officially kicked off production of the series, and to celebrate sent out this shot portraying Kratos (Ryan Hurst) and Atreus (Callum Vinson), doing some hunting or something in the woods. We’re not ready to pass judgement on the series from just a single image, but we’re excited the cast is so stacked. At this point, the confirmed cast is as follows: Mandy Patinkin as Odin, Ed Skrein as Baldur, Max Parker as Heimdall, Ólafur Darri Ólafsson as Thor, Teresa Palmer as Sif, Alastair Duncan as Mimir, Jeff Gulka as Sindri and Danny Woodburn as Brok.

Check out more details below, and stay tuned for more from the God of War streaming series.

Today, Sony Pictures Television and Amazon MGM Studios announced that production has begun on the new Prime Video series, God of War, and shared a first-look image of stars Ryan Hurst and Callum Vinson in the roles of Kratos and Atreus, the iconic characters they portray in the live-action adaptation of PlayStation’s massively popular ancient mythology-themed God of War video game. The God of War series is co-produced by Sony Pictures Television and Amazon MGM Studios in association with PlayStation Productions and Tall Ship Productions, and has received a two-season order. The God of War series storyline follows father and son Kratos and Atreus as they embark on a journey to spread the ashes of their wife and mother, Faye. Through their adventures, Kratos tries to teach his son to be a better god, while Atreus tries to teach his father how to be a better human. Previously announced cast members include Ryan Hurst as Kratos, Callum Vinson as Atreus, Mandy Patinkin as Odin, Ed Skrein as Baldur, Max Parker as Heimdall, Ólafur Darri Ólafsson as Thor, Teresa Palmer as Sif, Alastair Duncan as Mimir, Jeff Gulka as Sindri and Danny Woodburn as Brok. Ronald D. Moore (Battlestar Galactica, Outlander) serves as showrunner, executive producer, and writer of God of War. Additional executive producers include Maril Davis, Cory Barlog, Naren Shankar, Matthew Graham, Asad Qizilbash, Jeff Ketcham, Hermen Hulst, Roy Lee, and Brad Van Arragon. Joe Menosky, Marc Bernardin, Tania Lotia, and Ben McGinnis serve as co-executive producers on the series. Emmy®Award-winning director Frederick E.O. Toye (Shōgun, The Boys, Fallout) has also signed on to direct the series’ first two episodes.