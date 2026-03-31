The EVO Awards celebrates the fighting game community and gives us a glimpse towards the future!

This past weekend saw the 2nd edition of the EVO Awards, a celebration of the fighting game community (FGC) emanating from Los Angeles, a town known for hosting a couple of high profile award shows. But unlike other shows the EVO awards featured exhibition matches, specifically from the upcoming tag team fighter, Invincible VS as well as a tie-in beer with the Invincible VS Blood Orange IPA from Voodoo Ranger. Once the show kicked off, celebrated 2025 with the presentation of rewards from 20 categories.

Categories ranged from endemic categories such as Match of the Year, Commentator of the Year, Best Local. However we also got some lighthearted awards such as Best Meme, Best Dressed and even Best Cosplay. In addition to the awards, the show inducted three individuals (Shinya “Nuki” Onuki, Mike “Watts” Watson, Ryan “Prodigal Son” Hart) to the EVO Hall of Fame.

In between awards we also had announcements such as King of Fighters 98 joining the SNK World Championships roster, a release date for Avatar Legends: The Fighting Game (June 2nd 2026), and Conquest capping off the roster of Invincible VS. Perhaps the biggest announcement was that the much anticipated first to ten series between Daigo “The Beast” Umehara and Saul Leonardo “MenaRD” Mena II will take place at Evo Legends Live on April 29th, 2026 in Japan.

While the FGC has expressed reservations regarding EVO’s ownership, you really can’t argue that content such as the EVO Awards help raise the profile of the community and help draw new eyes to the scene. As we move forward and see new EVO events taking place in countries which do not see large tournaments, we can only hope the nominees of future editions of the EVO Awards will feature plenty of fresh faces.

The full list of winners can be found from the press release below and the full event can be viewed in the embedded video below.

The 2nd Annual Evo Awards Powered by Qiddiya



The 2nd Annual Evo Awards Powered by Qiddiya

Watch this video on YouTube

The list of winners for the 2nd Annual Evo Awards is:

Best Artist WINNER: Hungry Clicker Nominees: SpaceDey, BeffenM, Klever Art, Rskad

Best Character WINNER: Mai Shiranui Nominees: Ryu, Ekko, Potemkin, Armor King

Best Combo WINNER: Blaz’s Sagat vs Xiohai’s Mai Fan Nominees: Ed’s Dream Combo, Ryan Hart’s Dragon Dance, SuperKawaiiDesu’s Arhi Tod, AbuOmar Double Super vs Kindevu

Best Commentary WINNER: Rynge on Blaz Entering Grand Finals of CapCom Cup 11 Nominees: “MenaRD cannot be denied.” – Sajam, “Ninjas in Paris!” – MarkMan, Tasty Steve Narrating Arslan Ash’s Evo Win, “This cell might be bleeding, but he remains perfect.” – Damascus

Best Content Creator WINNER: Rooflemonger Nominees: Brian_F, Sharkparty, Sajam, Diaphone

Best Cosplay WINNER: Sharkparty’s Juri Nominees: RhinosaurousRex’s R. Mika, Bridoof’s Jack-O, Steff Von Schweetz’s Cagliostro, Kaho Shibuya’s Hsein-Ko

Best Custom Controller presented by Chipotle WINNER: The Bard Box Nominees: Arcade Cab Folding Table, Itabashi Zangeif’s 3D Controller, The Plant Box, The Giant Fight Stick

Best Dressed presented by Zenni WINNER: Ryan Hart Nominees: WhiteBl4ck, Tasty Steve, Unroolie, Hollywood RobTV

Best Game Release WINNER: Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves Nominees: Virtua Fighter 5 Revo World Stage, HUNTERxHUNTER NENxIMPACT, 2XKO, Capcom Fighting Collection 2

Best Local WINNER: River City Rushdown Nominees: Iron Grid, 404 Esports, RunTheMix, King’s Cup

Best Meme presented by Chipotle WINNER: KojiKOG’s Crashout Nominees: 6-7, What Are You Standing Up For, Ryan Hart. Steamed Bun Man

Best Online Series WINNER: Tampa Never Sleeps Nominees: La Gema, Breakout Series, ParagOnline, Motivation Academy

Best Pop Off WINNER: Punk Standing Up vs Xiaohau at EWC Nominees: Shin Paulo at Irongrid, Dual Kevin at Combo Breaker, Mulgold vs. Atif at EWC, Arslan Winning Evo France 2025

Best Product WINNER: Brook Wingman Converter Nominees: Haute42 x Hautepad X, Qanda Sapphire, Corsair Novablade, Jonyfraze 4TW

Comeback of the Year WINNER: Mister Crimson (vs Blaz) Nominees: kobayan vs Dual Kevin, Gropis vs Hikari, BigBlack vs Defiant, Psycho vs Blaz

Commentator of the Year WINNER: Tasty Steve Nominees: MrLeapfrog, IFCYipeS, Shidosha, Rynge

Match of the Year presented by Qiddiya WINNER: Xiaohau vs Lauyagami Nominees: Blaz vs Mister Crimson, Go1 vs ET, Psycho vs Blaz, BigBlack vs Defiant

Moment of the Year WINNER: KojiKOB’s Crashout Nominees: Lauyagami Winning SWC, Mister Crimson’s Comeback, Punk Standing Up, MenaRD’s Evo 2025 Win

Player of the Year presented by Qiddiya WINNER: Arslan Ash Nominees: Xiaohau, Blaz, Go1, MenaRD

They’ve Got Next (upcoming new player) presented by PlayStation Tournaments WINNER: Blaz Nominees: Hinao, Neia, Riddles, Micky

