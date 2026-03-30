Invincible VS gets a Conquest character reveal, new open beta info, DLC details from EVO Awards 2026

There was a pretty significant info and media drop during the EVO Awards 2026 over the weekend for Invincible VS, including yet another launch character reveal, announcement of DLC characters, a bit more details of the upcoming open beta and more.

Conquest, who is probably the most brutal of the Viltrumites, was revealed in very dramatic fashion at the EVO Awards (see the Project Cryo livestream replay below) as the final character joining the launch roster, officially rounding out the 18-character set of those available out of the box on day one.

Quarter Up did announce a pair of post launch characters as well, Universa and the Immortal, both of which will be made available this summer. There’s more in the pipeline as well, though details were not yet made public.

As for the beta which runs from April 9th – 11th on console, there were 3 modes announced (Tutorial, Practice and Ranked), and they confirmed that those who check it out will unlock a bonus Omni-Man skin for use in the full version.

See all the new info and media below, and stay tuned for the April 30th, 2026 release for the PS5, Xbox Series X and PC.

Invincible VS – Conquest screens:

Conquest Gameplay Trailer | Invincible VS



Conquest Gameplay Trailer | Invincible VS

Watch this video on YouTube

Project Cryo – [REDACTED] Reveal



Project Cryo - [REDACTED] Reveal

Watch this video on YouTube

Just about five weeks ahead of the game’s April 30th global launch, Skybound Entertainment and Quarter Up hit the Evo Awards hard, with several new reveals including Conquest as the 18th playable fighter in the game’s launch line-up, more Open Beta info, and initial DLC character details. Read on for more! Invincible VS – 2026 Evo Awards Highlights: Conquest joins the Invincible VS launch line-up, completing the 18-character starting roster. New Gameplay Trailer, originally revealed on-stage at the Evo Awards HERE.

The FGC learned of Conquest’s addition in person at Evo, as a towering statue of him slowly emerged from 3,500 pounds of thawing ice and blood. No, really. Re-watch the livestream HERE.

Open Beta runs on consoles April 9-11, with (newly announced) 3 modes available to beta participants and a bonus Omni-Man skin for all participants. More HERE.

Quarter Up also revealed the first two DLC characters, Universa and the Immortal, will arrive in summer 2026. Conquest Joins the Fight!

Conquest isn’t just a warning – he’s the end of the conversation. Today at the Evo Awards, Skybound Entertainment’s first in-house game development studio, Quarter Up, announced Conquest as the newest playable fighter in its upcoming 3v3 tag fighting game, Invincible VS, set in the award-winning Invincible universe. By far the most ruthless and cruel member of the Viltrumites, Conquest gets a genuine thrill from causing mass pain and destruction. With no interest in duty, ceremony or politics, he meets every challenge with brutal violence, unfazed by the thought of collateral damage or taking innocent lives. Conquest is known as the “nuclear option,” deployed only when the Empire needs a planet subdued in the most sadistic and merciless way possible. Yet that same savage, over-the-top brutality leaves him despised by his own kind – revealing a loneliness at his core. In Invincible VS, Conquest is a devastating and unyielding “Striker”. Capable of applying immense pressure, and overpowering his opponents with powerful strikes, strategic counter projectiles, and a charging punch which builds speed and gains super armor as it travels. Time your armored abilities to blast through your opponents feeble attacks! Conquest marks the final addition to the 18-character roster available at launch, joining a large lineup of fan-favorite characters like Mark Grayson (Invincible), Thula, Bulletproof, Atom Eve, Rex Splode, Omni-Man, Battle Beast, Cecil Stedman, Robot, Monster Girl, Anissa, Lucan, Powerplex, Dupli-Kate, Allen the Alien, Titan and Invincible VS’s first new original character, Ella Mental. Conquest’s Evo Awards Reveal Moment

In classic Invincible fashion, Conquest’s reveal at the Evo Awards was one you couldn’t look away from. A towering 6’8” statue of Conquest thawed from within 3,500 pounds of frozen ice and blood as fans witnessed the spectacle on-site and during a global livestream. The more fans that gathered to watch, the quicker Conquest was freed. Open Beta: Modes and Omni-Man Skin Revealed

Alongside Conquest’s reveal, Quarter Up also shared new details on Invincible VS’s upcoming Open Beta – from 10 AM PT on April 9 through 9 PM PT on April 11 – including its available modes, as well as teased a special skin available to Beta players. Available modes during Open Beta are Tutorial, Practice and Ranked, giving players several ways to play. Also, those who play the Invincible VS Open Beta will be treated to a bonus Omni-Man skin. More on that to come… In the Open Beta, players will be able to choose from 10 characters – Mark (Invincible), Atom Eve, Omni-Man, Allen, Battle Beast, Rex, Robot, Monster Girl, Thula and Bulletproof – and battle it out across six unique arenas, including Hometown Invasion (Night), The Moon, Ka-Hor’s Tomb (Day), Himalayas, Kinetic Chamber and Training Room. DLC Characters Revealed – Universa and the Immortal Arrive This Summer

Adding to all of this, the Invincible VS team has confirmed the first two DLC characters joining the already stacked roster this summer 2026 are Universa, an energy-siphoning antagonist who recently debuted in the top-performing Season 4 of the animated series on Prime Video, and the Immortal, a veteran member of the Guardians of the Globe willing to give his life… again, and again, and again. Those won’t be the only two joining the ranks, as there will be more characters to follow in the months following launch. Invincible VS is the first major game to bring the Invincible universe to life, drawing from the acclaimed comic series by Robert Kirkman, Cory Walker and Ryan Ottley. Built from the ground up, the game features beloved characters, iconic locations and devastating combos into a brutal, tournament-caliber tag-team fighting experience that reflects Quarter Up’s commitment to hard-hitting combat and deep respect for the source material. Skybound Entertainment’s Invincible comic book series ran for fifteen years at Image Comics across a historic 146 issues. Since 2021, Invincible has aired as a critically acclaimed adult animated television series and taken on a new life with fans globally, streaming exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories. Season 4 recently debuted on Prime Video March 18, 2026 to a 100% perfect score on Rotten Tomatoes. The season finale will release on April 22, 2026, just one week prior to Invincible VS’s launch. Invincible VS will launch on April 30, 2026 for Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5 and PC.