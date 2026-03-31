The Glitch Mob powers up an official soundtrack for Invincible VS

With the launch of Invincible VS just around the corner, and season 4 of the popular animated series happening on Prime Video right now, the Invincible-themed news from Skybound and Quarter Up has been relentlessly paced as of late.

We’re kinda done with character roster and open beta announcements, so what’s next? The official soundtrack of course, which is being handled by legendary electronic music artists The Glitch Mob. The 13 tracks were composed exclusively for title, and Skybound Music has already dropped the main theme and also opened up pre-orders for the full OST. They also released the album art as seen below.

Read on for more info and stay tuned for the launch of Invincible VS on April 30, 2026 for the PS5, Xbox Series X and PC. For now pre-order the game right here from Amazon.

Today, Skybound Entertainment announced the official original soundtrack for its upcoming 3v3 tag fighting game, Invincible VS, composed by acclaimed electronic music pioneers The Glitch Mob. Debuting today via Skybound Music, the lead single “Not Backing Down (VS Main Theme)” is now available to stream on all major music platforms, including Spotify, Apple Music and more. The full soundtrack arrives on April 23, with pre-order and pre-save available now, alongside the complete tracklist reveal. Listen to “Not Backing Down (VS Main Theme)” HERE. For the full soundtrack pre-order / pre-save, visit HERE. The full tracklist includes: Not Backing Down (VS Main Theme) 500 Years Choice In The Matter Desert Showdown This Is My Home In Space No One Can Hear You Dream Induction Know Your Enemy Meltdown Now It’s Personal Superior Intellect The Way I See It No Other Fate (Invincible VS End Credits) Composed exclusively for Invincible VS, the soundtrack delivers a cinematic, hard-hitting score that captures the intensity, emotion and brutality of the Invincible universe through The Glitch Mob’s signature cinematic electronic sound. “It was an honor to be selected as the composers for Invincible VS,” said The Glitch Mob. “We know how much Invincible means to the fan base. Our primary goal was to be in service of the Skybound team and help them to tell the story of Invincible VS musically, while topping it off with the flavor of the current Glitch Mob sound.”

Fans can also look forward to a behind-the-scenes mini documentary exploring the making of the soundtrack, arriving on April 28, offering an inside look at the collaboration between Skybound, its first in-house game development studio Quarter Up and The Glitch Mob. Invincible VS is the first major game to bring the Invincible universe to life, drawing from the acclaimed comic series by Robert Kirkman, Cory Walker and Ryan Ottley. Built from the ground up, the game features beloved characters, iconic locations and devastating combos in a brutal, tournament-caliber tag-team fighting experience that reflects Quarter Up’s commitment to hard-hitting combat and deep respect for the source material. Invincible VS will launch on April 30, 2026 for Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5 and PC, with an Open Beta coming to consoles on April 9. Learn more at invinciblevs.com/beta