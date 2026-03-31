PM Studios tapped to publish Avatar Legends: The Fighting Game, set to release on July 2nd

Licensed games tend not to have the best critical reception, but when players got their hands on Avatar Legends: The Fighting Game it seems this 1v1 fighter based on the hit Nickelodeon franchise was the exception to the rule.

Like the Avatar, details regarding the game were scant, but the title finally decided to show their hand this past weekend at the EVO Awards, revealing the game’s full roster, price and some feature set that will unite the gaming nations.

The game’s 12 character roster will draw from both The Last Airbender and Legend of Korra cast, although the split is somewhat lopsided. The full cast is listed below

The Last Airbender Aang Katara Sokka Toph Zuko Azula Fire Lord Ozai Avatar Kiyoshi Aang (Avatar State)

Legend of Korra Korra Zaheer Korra (Avatar State)



While some folks might balk at the game’s smaller roster size. The good news is the game’s MSRP seems to mitigate these concerns with a $29.99 price tag for the base version and a deluxe edition which packs a digital art book, soundtrack, and a year 1 pass with 5 additional characters costing $49.99. Pre-orders for the title will grant those diligent folks with a “Samurai Appa” Support character Skin, exclusive character colors and the most curious thing, voting rights to determine a year 1 pass character.

Determine what is the strongest element when Avatar Legends: The Fighting Game comes to PC, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5 and the Switch platform on July 2nd, 2026.

Avatar Legends The Fighting Game | Release Date Announcement Trailer



Avatar Legends The Fighting Game | Release Date Announcement Trailer

Watch this video on YouTube

Avatar Legends: The Fighting Game screens:

