Shinobi: Art of Vengeance’s SEGA Villains Stage DLC finally set to drop on April 3rd

Although it was revealed some time ago in October 2025, Sega and developer Lizardcube have finally announced an official release date for their fun-looking Shinobi: Art of Vengeance’s SEGA Villains Stage DLC!

As a reminder, the paid content (which is included in the Digital Deluxe Edition, or will cost $9.99 or $11.99 after launch) will introduce a trio of Sega villains as bosses into the game, Shimano Goro Majima from Like a Dragon/Yakuza), Death Adder from Golden Axe, and non-other-than Dr. Eggman from Sonic the Hedgehog.

See a few screens below and the new animated trailer, and stay tuned for the DLC for the PS5/PS4, Xbox Series X/Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC.

Shinobi: Art of Vengeance – SEGA Villains Stage DLC screens:

SHINOBI: Art of Vengeance | VILLAINS Animation Trailer:



SHINOBI: Art of Vengeance | VILLAINS Animation Trailer

Watch this video on YouTube

The stage is set for three epic showdowns! Today SEGA and Lizardcube officially announced that the SHINOBI: Art of Vengeance SEGA Villains Stage DLC will release on April 3, 2026 for PlayStation 4 & 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S, Steam and Nintendo Switch. Master of the ninja arts Joe Musashi will face his fiercest battles yet as he takes on three legendary SEGA foes: the ruthless giant Death Adder (Golden Axe™), the “mad dog” of Shimano Goro Majima (Like a Dragon™/Yakuza™) and the evil genius Dr. Eggman (Sonic the Hedgehog™). The SEGA Villains Stage DLC will take players through exciting new stages featuring stunning worlds inspired by beloved SEGA franchises. The DLC will include: Three new bosses

Five new stages

Two new Boss Rush modes

Three new ninpo

Three new outfits

Six new music tracks The SEGA Villains Stage DLC is included with purchase of the Digital Deluxe Edition of the game. Players who own the Standard Edition of the game can get in on the action by purchasing the DLC as a standalone item ($9.99 MSRP USD) or as an upgrade pack ($11.99 MSRP USD) when the DLC releases on April 3, 2026. For more details on pricing and availability, please refer to the respective platform product pages.