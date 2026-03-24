It’s not quite skin in the game, but four streamers will compete in Call of Duty: Warzone…with their facial hair on the line, tomorrow on Twitch

While the US military’s stance on facial hair is rather strict, fictional depictions of grizzled soldiers tend to lean heavily on men with abundant facial hair. However if push comes to shove and faces need to be clean cut, one brand folks can rely on would be Dollar Shave Club. This brand whose name is often heard at the front of plenty of podcasts has teamed up with Activision to produce a Limited Edition Call of Duty: Warzone branded razor. To commemorate this launch, they have set up a “Shave Off” event challenging four streamers to participate in challenges on Warzone’s newest map, Avalon

Octane, Joe Bartolozzi, IcemanIsaac, and Aydan Conrad have been invited to put their facial hair on the line (although cursory scans of these four individuals’ photos only seem to show that IcemanIsaac is the only one with some decent facial hair.). The four will partake in challenges such as winning a match with specific weapons or winning a match with a certain killcount. Every challenge failed could result in them being “punished” by having portions of their face shaved. Viewers can get in on the action by placing bets on which player will survive unshaven for a chance to win a year of Dollar Shave Club.

In hosting this event, Dollar Shave club will be matching up to 10,000 dollars of donations to the Call of Duty Endowment. For those who are unaware, the Call of Duty Endowment provides employment assistance to veterans, Activision to this date has donated more than $52 million to the endowment and they have helped over 165,000 veterans find high quality jobs. In addition to the monetary donation, Dollar Shave Club is also donating 7000 COD handles and blades to the following Call of Duty Endowment grantees.

AMVETS (Washington, PA): A veteran’s service organization providing free career training, VA claims support, scholarships, and employment services.

Hire Heroes USA (Raleigh, NC): A leading nonprofit dedicated to helping the military community succeed in the civilian workforce through personalized, no-cost job search support, resume development, and career coaching.

Operation Job Ready Veterans (Indianapolis, IN): A Midwest-based nonprofit that provides employment transition seminars, career coaching, and specialized job-readiness workshops.

VetJobs (Ponchatoula, LA): An organization helping the military community overcome hiring barriers through tailored job placement support, career training, and direct employer connections via their Recruiter Connect program.



JVS SoCal (Los Angeles, CA): A Southern California human services agency offering job training, mentoring, and workforce development through its Veterans First program.



If you want to procure your own Call of Duty: Warzone branded Dollar Shave Club Razor, you can visit the DSC Website or Target.

You can catch the action tomorrow starting at 5pm PST / 8pm EST on any of the participating players’ Twitch Channels.

https://www.twitch.tv/octane

https://www.twitch.tv/Joe_Bartolozzi

https://www.twitch.tv/icemanisaac

https://www.twitch.tv/Aydan

Call of Duty: Warzone is available now on PC, the Xbox and PlayStation platforms.