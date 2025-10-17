Goro Majima is the 3rd villain revealed for Shinobi: Art of Vengeance’s SEGA Villains Stage DLC

Shinobi: Art of Vengeance’s 3rd SEGA Villain has been revealed and it’s the protagonist of the last Like a Dragon Game? Yes, before he became the much beloved anti-hero Goro Majima was actually quite the menace to players of the very first Yakuza title (and voiced by Mark Hamill of all people…). So his appearance in the SEGA Villains Stage DLC is actually a callback to RGG Studio’s storied franchise’s very beginning.

The Mad Dog of Shimano will be joining Golden Axe’s Death Adder and Sonic the Hedgehog’s Dr. Eggman as the trio of iconic SEGA Villains taking on the leader of the Oboro Ninja Clan, Joe Musashi. When the Oborozuki clash with the Demonfire Dagger who will be left standing…and after the clash is done will the duo spend some time at the batting cages or perhaps get a belt out a couple of songs at karaoke?

The SEGA Villains Stage is included in the digital deluxe version of the title and is expected to be available on digital storefronts sometime in 2026.

Shinobi: Art of Vengeance is available now on PC, Switch, the Xbox and PlayStation platforms.

