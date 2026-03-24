Razer x NIKKE collaboration materializes on March 26th

Who hasn’t encountered someone they think they can “fix”. Well in the world of Goddess of Victory: NIKKE, the squad which features such an archetype is Exotic (Yes, Real Kindness counts, but they don’t work for this segue I’m trying to set up.). Jackal doesn’t really need fixing, just guidance, Crow is beyond help, so that leaves Viper, the one who you feel like can be reached, but you know in the end you’ll just end up wrapped around her finger. I’m guessing someone at Razer feels the same way about Viper which is why she’s the NIKKE representative for the collaboration between the two entities (Or maybe the company whose logo features snakes chose the girl named after a snake…nah that would make too much sense.).

The collaboration is set to kick off this Thursday March 26th and can be experienced in person at various degrees. Razer stores in New York, Miami, Seattle and Los Angeles will be playing the collaboration promo videos in stores. Razer Stores in Los Angeles and London will host a pop-up event featuring cosplayer interactions, exclusive merch and decor.

The region that reaps the most benefits out of this collaboration once again is Asia. Fans in China, Japan and South Korea can secure the Heartbeat Temptation gift box which contains a White Razer Kraken Kitty V2 BT, Razer Orochi V2 Wireless Mouse with a Viper graffiti shell, Acrylic Standee, pins, sticker sheet and a redemption code for an in-game skin.

Viper – Punky Street features the Viper depicted in the collaboration’s promotional materials. She prominently sports the Razer Kraken Kitty V2 BT Headset, exclusive voice lines and features her showing off her tagging skills. For those who can’t get their hands on the Gift Box, you can secure the costume by paying for the premium track and completing the Punky Street mission pass starting on March 26th.

Goddess of Victory: NIKKE is available now on PC, iOS and Android.

NIKKE X RAZER Collaboration PV Full Ver. Released | GODDESS OF VICTORY: NIKKE



NIKKE X RAZER Collaboration PV Full Ver. Released | GODDESS OF VICTORY: NIKKE

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