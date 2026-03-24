ARC World Tour 2025-2026 Finals concludes with champions representing 3 continents

This past weekend in Goyang, South Korea, players of Arc System Works developed titles to determine who would be the ARC World Tour 2025-2026 Champions. When the dust settled these 3 players stood at the pinnacle.

In the fighting game based on CyGames’ super popular mobile RPG Granblue Fantasy, Japanese player Zangief_Dream utilizing Cagliostro bested current Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising EVO 2025 champion Matthieu “Kojicoco” Fardet. He might claim to be “Brazil’s weakest soldier”, however Jaca proved to be anything but that when fought his way out of the losers’ bracket to claim the title of ARC World Tour champion of Under Night In-Birth II [Sys:Celes] against Senaru. Finally the USA gets its time to shine as Jack bested his fellow countryman Shamar “Nitro” Hinds in Guilty Gear -STRIVE- , holding off the former EVO champion in a grand final which saw a bracket reset!

Throughout the course of the weekend we also saw plenty of announcements which included the release date of the next major update for Guilty Gear -STRIVE-. The much bandied about Version 2.0 which promises gameplay changes, new moves and rebalancing will be released in a little over 2 weeks on April 9th 2026. This date will also kick off the game’s 5th Season pass which will see the return of Jam Kuradoberi to the roster. We also got full renders of the 2nd character of the season, Robo-Ky looking stylish as hell with his new body.

Guilty Gear Strive – Jam Kuradoberi screens:



Guilty Gear Strive Version 2.00 screens:



While the line up of the 2026-2027 ARC World Tour seemingly only includes Guilty Gear -STRIVE- and MARVEL Tokon: Fighting Souls, Under Night In-Birth II [Sys:Celes] won’t be celebrating its 2nd anniversary in shambles. In fact the game will be getting a brand new character which is teased in the video below.

In a time where the fanbases have plenty of gripe about, it’s great to see ARC System Works seemingly doing everything right in the eyes of their followers. Hopefully this momentum continues and we’ll see the ARC World Tour hit higher highs in the coming years!

GUILTY GEAR -STRIVE- | Season 5 and 2.0 Update Trailer



GUILTY GEAR -STRIVE- | Season 5 and 2.0 Update Trailer

Watch this video on YouTube

GUILTY GEAR -STRIVE- Season Pass 5 Playable Character #1 [Jam Kuradoberi] Trailer



GUILTY GEAR -STRIVE- Season Pass 5 Playable Character #1 [Jam Kuradoberi] Trailer

Watch this video on YouTube

UNDER NIGHT IN-BIRTH II Sys:Celes | 2026 New Character Reveal Trailer



UNDER NIGHT IN-BIRTH II Sys:Celes | 2026 New Character Reveal Trailer

Watch this video on YouTube