Pokémon Champions hopes to battle for your attention on April 8th

There’s seemingly no shortage of Pokémon experiences to mess around with these days, between Pokémon FireRed Version and Pokémon LeafGreen and Pokémon Pokopia, so what’s one more to add to the pile?

Those who want to skip the RPG elements and just want to do battle with others can pick up the free-to-start Pokémon Champions for the Switch and Switch 2 beginning on April 8th, 2026. To build up your roster, trainers can use the existing Pokémon HOME app to transfer Pokémon from the RPG series title as well as Pokémon GO. There’s also a paid Pokémon Champions + Starter Pack as well as a Premium Battle Pass and Membership for those who want to take that route.

Check out some more of the details and the new overview trailer below!

Pokémon Champions – Overview Trailer – Nintendo Switch



Pokémon Champions – Overview Trailer – Nintendo Switch

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A world of thrilling battles with your Pokémon await in the Pokémon Champions game, launching for the Nintendo Switch system April 8! The game will also be playable on the Nintendo Switch 2 system with enhanced visual performance through a free update at launch. Players will need to connect to the internet and download the latest update before playing to receive these enhancements. Pokémon Champions is a free-to-start1 game focused on building a team of Pokémon and engaging in online2 battles against other players. These battles use familiar mechanics from previous Pokémon RPG series games such as Pokémon types, Abilities and moves, enabling the rich and varied battle strategies that Trainers may already be familiar with. Players also have the option to purchase the Pokémon Champions + Starter Pack bundle for 50 more Pokémon in their storage box, the “Battle! (Trainer Battle)” song from Pokémon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! and Pokémon: Let’s Go, Eevee!, 30 Teammate Tickets and 50 Training Tickets. Additionally, a Premium Battle Pass and Membership will also be available for purchase in the game. Here are some additional details about the game: Pokémon Battles – Pokémon Champions focuses on competing online against Trainers from near and far in turn-based, one-on-one Single Battles or two-on-two Double Battles. Gather a team of six Pokémon to challenge your opponents and make use of strategies like swapping Pokémon mid-battle, powering them up with Mega Evolution, making use of type advantages and more to secure victory. Decisions you make on the fly could influence the tide of battle, so choose wisely.

– Pokémon Champions focuses on competing online against Trainers from near and far in turn-based, one-on-one Single Battles or two-on-two Double Battles. Gather a team of six Pokémon to challenge your opponents and make use of strategies like swapping Pokémon mid-battle, powering them up with Mega Evolution, making use of type advantages and more to secure victory. Decisions you make on the fly could influence the tide of battle, so choose wisely. Recruit Pokémon – Recruit battle-ready Pokémon in two ways: Connect to the Pokémon HOME app where certain Pokémon you’ve obtained and transferred from the Pokémon RPG series and the Pokémon GO app will be available to join your team. Or, recruit one random Pokémon per day, which will be available to you for one week and only usable in Pokémon Champions. You can also use Victory Points (VP) to recruit multiple Pokémon in a single day. Plus, spend VP to recruit Pokémon permanently.

– Recruit battle-ready Pokémon in two ways: Connect to the Pokémon HOME app where certain Pokémon you’ve obtained and transferred from the Pokémon RPG series and the Pokémon GO app will be available to join your team. Or, recruit one random Pokémon per day, which will be available to you for one week and only usable in Pokémon Champions. You can also use Victory Points (VP) to recruit multiple Pokémon in a single day. Plus, spend VP to recruit Pokémon permanently. Online Modes – Test your skills in Ranked Battles and aim for the top spot against similarly ranked Trainers. Experiment freely in Casual Battles, where wins and losses aren’t recorded. And in Private Battles, create a room and battle against anyone with the Room ID. There will also be in-game Online Competitions, which have preset rules that change every season.

– Test your skills in Ranked Battles and aim for the top spot against similarly ranked Trainers. Experiment freely in Casual Battles, where wins and losses aren’t recorded. And in Private Battles, create a room and battle against anyone with the Room ID. There will also be in-game Online Competitions, which have preset rules that change every season. Victory Points (VP) –Earned VP can be spent in several ways. In addition to recruiting Pokémon, you can spend VP to train Pokémon and adjust their moves, abilities, stat points, Natures and more. Head to the in-game Shop and you can also exchange VP to purchase various things such as held items, Mega Stones, battle music, and even new looks and styles for your trainer – including clothing, Poké Ball throwing styles and more.