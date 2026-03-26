Nintendo eShop Update – Super Mario Bros. Wonder – Switch 2 Edition, Disney Dreamlight Valley, The Midnight Walk

There’s a quite well-rounded selection of new Nintendo eShop titles launching for Nintendo Switch platforms today and/or soon, including Super Mario Bros. Wonder – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Meetup in Bellabel Park, Disney Dreamlight Valley – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition, Kena: Bridge of Spirits, The Midnight Walk, Goat Simulator 3, Virtua Fighter 5 R.E.V.O. World Stage, Tales of the Shire: A The Lord of the Rings Game Nintendo Switch 2 Edition, and many others. As you can see, there’s more and more Nintendo Switch 2 Editions hitting pretty much every week!
And as usual, there are sales and deals happening as well, which is always located over here: www.nintendo.com/store/sales-and-deals
See the full list below, and also check out Nintendo’s updated Game Store list, here.
This week’s Nintendo Download includes the following content:
- Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2:
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Meetup in Bellabel Park – The Flower Kingdom grows even bigger on the Nintendo Switch 2 system! Set out on an action-packed adventure to save the Flower Kingdom from Bowser, Bowser Jr. – and now, all seven Koopalings! Choose from an even bigger cast of characters, including the newly added Rosalina and Co-Star Luma. Plus, take on challenges and madcap multiplayer attractions locally1 or online2 in Bellabel Park. The Super Mario Bros. Wonder – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Meetup in Bellabel Park game is now available on Nintendo Switch 2.
- Disney Dreamlight Valley – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition – Enhance your Valley experience in Disney Dreamlight Valley – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition! With improved loading times, enhanced resolution, smoother frame rate (up to 60 FPS), and an increased item limit of 6,000 items, experience the Valley like never before. Once an idyllic land, Dreamlight Valley was a place where Disney and Pixar characters lived in harmony – until the Forgetting. Night Thorns grew across the land and severed the wonderful memories tied to this magical place. With nowhere else to go, the hopeless inhabitants of Dreamlight Valley retreated behind locked doors in the Dream Castle. Now it’s up to you to discover the stories of this world and bring the magic back to Dreamlight Valley – available now on Nintendo Switch 2!
- The Midnight Walk – From the makers of Lost in Random and Fe comes the award-winning dark fantasy adventure built entirely in real-life clay and animated in a stop motion style. Befriend a lost lantern creature named Potboy, outsmart monsters, and use his flame to light your way through a handcrafted world of wonder and horror. The Midnight Walk launches on Nintendo Switch 2 today!
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits – In this story-driven action adventure set in a world rich with exploration and fast-paced combat, you’ll play as Kena, a young Spirit Guide who travels to an abandoned village in search of the sacred mountain shrine. Find and grow a team of tiny spirit companions called the Rot, enhancing their abilities and creating new ways to manipulate the environment as Kena works to uncover the secrets of a forgotten community where wandering spirits are trapped. Kena: Bridge of Spirits is available today on Nintendo Switch 2.
Activities:
- Donkey Kong Bananza: DK Island + Emerald Rush DLC Event – Unyielding Strength – Get ready for the next monthly limited-time event in the DK Island + Emerald Rush paid DLC3 for the Donkey Kong Bananza game! During the “Unyielding Strength” event, you’ll plow through the sands of the DK Island Layer for a chance to collect statues of Tiny Kong and Wrinkly Kong. This event will take place from March 31 at 1 a.m. PT to April 7 at 12:59 a.m. PT.
- Good Morning, Flower Kingdom – Prepare to transform your mornings! The Super Mario Bros. Wonder theme has been added to Nintendo Sound Clock: Alarmo! Kickstart your day with alarms and visuals from the Super Mario Bros. Wonder game – no Wonder Flower needed. This free update is available to download4 now. For more info, visit: https://www.nintendo.com/us/store/products/nintendo-sound-clock-alarmo-121311/.
Nintendo Music:
- Game Room Rhythms – Jump into the unexpected with tracks from the Super Mario Bros. Wonder – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Meetup in Bellabel Park game, now available on Nintendo Music5! Set the tone for your springtime adventures with bubbly tunes from across the Flower Kingdom. For more info, visit: https://www.nintendo.com/us/switch/online/nintendo-switch-online/nintendo-music/.
Nintendo eShop sales on Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2:
- Check out the full list of deals available this week at https://www.nintendo.com/store/sales-and-deals.
Also new this week on Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch 2:
- Goat Simulator 3 – Available April 1
- Human Fall Flat – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition
- South of Midnight Weaver’s Edition – Available March 31
- Tales of the Shire: A The Lord of the Rings Game Nintendo Switch 2 Edition
- Virtua Fighter 5 R.E.V.O. World Stage
Also new this week on Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch:
- Aarik And The Ruined Kingdom
- Build A Bank Tycoon – Available March 27
- Bun Buns – Available March 28
- Cards lie
- Chico’s Rebound
- ChildStory
- Claim the forest: Shape of Wolves
- Clover Reset
- Cola Riders
- D.U.M.B. Ducks – Available March 27
- DAMON and BABY
- Devil Jam
- Distorted – The Living Manor
- Easy Delivery Co.
- EGGCONSOLE TAKE THE A-TRAIN PC-8801
- English Basics English Vocabulary Fill-in Quiz
- Escape game R00M11
- Etrange Overlord
- Gems of Egypt
- Geo Brain Boost! Japan’s 47 Prefectures Silhouette Quiz
- Gravity Biker
- GRIDbeat!
- Grimoire Groves
- Homicipher
- Homura: The Crimson Warriors – Available March 31
- Horror Park – Available March 27
- Journey to the Void
- Just Deserts – Available March 27
- Legendary Spell
- Mad Games Tycoon 2
- Mega Man Star Force Legacy Collection – Available March 27
- Meow Moments: Celebrating Myth & Machine – Available April 1
- Moto Race Highway Traffic
- Mystic Explorer
- Neopets – Mega Mini Games Collection – The Neopian Arcade Odyssey
- NubiaPhobia – Available April 1
- Otome Daoshi -Fighting For Love-
- Peek a Rabbit!
- Primal Planet
- SchoolBoy Horror
- Shardpunk
- SHINONOME ABYSS The Maiden Exorcist
- Slide Viking: Treasure’s Path
- Smash Balls 2
- Sports Challenge: 50+ Games Edition – Available March 27
- Taito Milestones 4
- Technotopia – Available March 27
- The Boba Teashop
- The Knights of the Cross
- Trash Goblin
- TriggerHeart EXELICA ENHANCED
- TROX
- Volontés
- Waochi! Math Homerun
- Wolf Pack – Howling Spirits
For news and updates on all things Nintendo, you can also check out the free Nintendo Today! smart-device app. Whether it’s news about games, info about your favorite characters, or videos and comic strips — you’ll get personalized fun every day.