Nintendo eShop Update – Super Mario Bros. Wonder – Switch 2 Edition, Disney Dreamlight Valley, The Midnight Walk

There’s a quite well-rounded selection of new Nintendo eShop titles launching for Nintendo Switch platforms today and/or soon, including Super Mario Bros. Wonder – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Meetup in Bellabel Park, Disney Dreamlight Valley – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition, Kena: Bridge of Spirits, The Midnight Walk, Goat Simulator 3, Virtua Fighter 5 R.E.V.O. World Stage, Tales of the Shire: A The Lord of the Rings Game Nintendo Switch 2 Edition, and many others. As you can see, there’s more and more Nintendo Switch 2 Editions hitting pretty much every week!

And as usual, there are sales and deals happening as well, which is always located over here: www.nintendo.com/store/sales-and-deals

See the full list below, and also check out Nintendo’s updated Game Store list, here.